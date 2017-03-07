Donald Trump prompted screams from children when a group of visitors made the first White House tour since he took office.

The party came to a stop in the Cross Hall of the East Wing when the US President appeared dramatically from behind a partition, and boomed “good morning!” - before urging the children to step forward and join him amid loud applause and cheers.

He posed for photos with 10-year-old Jack Cornish from Birmingham, Alabama, as a figure from Trump’s recent past loomed large.

Yes, a portrait of Hillary Clinton.