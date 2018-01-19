This week I, belatedly, finished Jon Ronson’s So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, a 2015 exploration of the new era of public shaming brought about by social media. The book is a thought-provoking study of why disparate, nebulous groups come together online on platforms such as Twitter to gang up on individuals, as well as a look at how the targeted handle en masse shaming and, in some cases, how they’ve grown.

Some names profiled in the book you will remember, others just their stories. There’s pop psychologist Jonah Lehrer, cut down by admissions of plagiarism, or Justine Sacco, the aid worker who lost her dream career after tweeting a terrible joke about “getting AIDS” in Africa.

One man’s story of shame, though, has stuck with me: that of Max Mosley.

If the name’s not enough to recall the story, here’s the basics. In 2008, Mosley was exposed by the News of the World as visiting dominatrixes and partaking in what the paper described as a ’SICK NAZI ORGY’, replete with whipping, spanking, shaving… the works. Mosley, the son of fascist politician Oswald Mosley, admitted being involved with one key reservation - there was nothing ‘Nazi-themed’ about the event. Mosley, rather than taking his shaming and hiding away, very publicly took NotW to court.

In the book, Mosley tries to describe to Ronson how he resisted succumbing to the shame the story hoped to squeeze from him. He arrives at: “As soon as the victim steps out of the pact by refusing to feel ashamed, the whole thing crumbles.” Simply, a refusal to feel ashamed.

Which brings us to Donald Trump.

The first year of the Trump presidency has been marked by innumerable torrid things, each of which taken individually should discredit him for public office. Take them collectively, and Trump is not unlike The Simpsons’ Mr Burns being “indestructible” for having contracted every sickness known to man - hard to take down for one individual wrong.

Sexism. Recorded admissions of sexual abuse. Xenophobia. Racist appointments. Racist policies. “Shitholes”. “Very fine people on both sides”. Countless feuds with people of colour. Backing credibly accused paedophiles for Senate. Climate change denial. Abandoning US citizens who have lost everything in natural disasters arguably caused by said climate change. Loathing press freedom. Loathing free expression and protest. The weekly, daily, hourly lies. And this isn’t to mention that criminal investigation into potential obstruction of justice.