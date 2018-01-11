Donald Trump has angrily hit back at the idea of restoring protections for immigrants from Africa and Haiti, saying they come from “shithole countries”, according to reports.

The Washington Post and NBC News both report the outburst came in a meeting with lawmakers on Thursday.

The President was being informed of the impact of immigrants from Haiti and African nations when he reportedly asked: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?

“We should have more people from places like Norway.”