Donald Trump appears to have gone full Donald Trump during his trip to Europe for his first major international summit.

The US President was in Brussels to meet fellow Nato leaders amid a global sojourn that has included the Middle East and Rome.

While Trump pledged a crackdown on US leaks of UK intelligence following unauthorised disclosures concerning the Manchester bombing, and delivered a confused attack on Nato colleagues, he also seemed anxious to be seen as the big man on campus.

First, while walking with Nato counterparts during his visit to the alliance’s new headquarters, Trump appeared to push aside Dusko Markovic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro. Watch the full video above, including slow-motion.

Many shared the sentiment of Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling.