President Donald Trump has returned the bust of Sir Winston Churchill to the White House’s Oval Office - amid claims he was asked to do so by a former Ukip leadership candidate. Trump hailed Sir Winston as a “real ally” and appeared to make good on an agreement to return the former prime minister’s likeness to the famous office within hours of being sworn in.

Pool via Getty Images The bust of Sir Winston Churchill, seen on the left, was immediately moved into the Oval upon President Trump's inauguration

Its renewed presence was noticed as Trump signed his first orders as the 45th president of the United States. Former Ukip leadership candidate and Breitbart London editor Raheem Kassam took credit for the return of the bust. “When I met Trump as President elect I asked him to return the Churchill bust to the Oval Office,” he wrote on Twitter.

When I met Trump as President elect I asked him to return the Churchill bust to the Oval Office. First day: pic.twitter.com/zZ4TBppeuZ — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 21, 2017

The claim was branded “toe-curlingly pathetic”.

Toe-curlingly pathetic, the way these faux patriots reduce Britain to pleading and whining about where a bust is placed. https://t.co/apGtkHYbsU — Carl Gardner (@carlgardner) January 21, 2017

Trump also dismissed allegations that he removed a bust of civil rights champion Martin Luther King Jr, which replaced that of Churchill during Barack Obama’s presidency. The newly-elected president told a press conference at the CIA headquarters in Virginia: “I would never do that because I have great respect for Dr Martin Luther King - but this is how dishonest the media is.” He explained that a cameraman had blocked the bust of Dr King from view during the photocall, the Press Association reported. A pool media report has confirmed that the bust of Dr King was obscured by a door and a Secret Service agent during the Oval Office photocall, the Associated Press reported.

Pool via Getty Images The bust sits beside the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office

Trump told the press conference: “I think most of us like Churchill. He doesn’t come from our country but had a lot to do with it, helped us, a real ally.” The sculpture of Churchill’s face is said to be a replica of one given to 1960s leader Lyndon B Johnson, which is thought to be placed in the White House residence. The Oval Office bust was originally provided in July 2001 by then Prime Minister Tony Blair as a loan to President George W. Bush, the Washington Post reported last year.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters George W. Bush inspects a bust of Winston Churchill presented by the British Ambassador Christopher Meyer in July 2001