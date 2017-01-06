Today was a big day for Donald Trump, as the USA’s biggest brains in the intelligence community prepared to brief him on Russian interference in the US election.

Just a day previously the president-elect was vexed over the issue and continued to make clear his disdain for the likes of the CIA.

So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

The remarks prompted Vice-President Joe Biden, who will leave office alongside President Barack Obama on 20th January, to say that Trump’s position made it appear as though he believed he knew more than American intelligence agencies.

He said: “For a president not to have confidence in, not to be prepared to listen to, the myriad intelligence agencies, from defence intelligence to the CIA, is absolutely mindless.”

By Friday Trump, instead of worrying about the cyber-security of the country he is about to lead, decided to take a cheap shot at none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Over TV ratings.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

For background, Schwarzenegger replaced Trump behind the desk on The Apprentice.

Just for a second, put your 2015 head on and have a think about this.

The world’s soon-to-be most powerful man who won an election in which the Russians are implicated in electronically interfering with is gloating about getting higher TV ratings than Arnie.

Here’s how that gif translates into words.

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Is this for real, or is life now a f*cking nightmare? — Ben Berkon (@BenBerkon) January 6, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You really are such a petty dickhead. — Neil Claxton (@MintRoyale) January 6, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You're meeting with intel today and tweeting about ratings on The Apprentice. Get out of our lives. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 6, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I had to check this wasn't a spoof account. You are an embarrassment to your country — Rebecca Caine (@RebeccaCaine) January 6, 2017

@realDonaldTrump What the hell is wrong with you? Seriously. You should talk to someone about this. — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) January 6, 2017

Stay tuned for more inevitable Trump shenanigans.