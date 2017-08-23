Donald Trump has been accused of denouncing journalists more than he condemned neo-Nazis in the wake of the Charlottesville protests after yet another incendiary press conference.

The US President, speaking in Phoenix on Tuesday, said the media were “dishonest” in their portrayal of his response to the white supremacist protest in Virginia that led to the death of Heather Heyer earlier this month.

The comments came during a meandering 77-minute speech in which Trump hinted that he would pardon controversial sheriff Joe Arpaio, threatened to pull out of NAFTA, and said he might shut down the government if Congress does not fund a wall on the Mexican border.