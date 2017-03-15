If you thought the literal President Of The United States had a sufficient amount on his plate that he’d be too busy to tweet about things like music videos… well, you’d be wrong, friends.
Donald Trump is alluded to in Snoop Dogg’s latest music video, in which the rapper points a gun at a clown reminiscent of the POTUS, during which a flag with the word ‘bang’ on it shoots out of the barrel.
Explaining the video, set to his collaboration with BADBADNOTGOOD, Snoop said upon its release: “The whole world is clownin’ around, and [Jesse Wellens, the director’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherfuckers, they are clowns.”
Amid tweets about the alleged acquisition of his tax returns and a meeting he had planned in Detroit, Trump shared his take on the video on Wednesday (15 March), also seizing the opportunity to take a pop at Snoop’s career.
He fumed: “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”
The President’s lawyer also told TMZ (because in 2017, the world actually has a POTUS who releases statements to TMZ): “It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology. There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that.”
The two actually once appeared to be close, with the rapper even taking part in the Comedy Central roast of Trump back in 2011, which was led by Seth MacFarlane.
Snoop isn’t the only celebrity Trump has publicly bashed since his Presidency began, as he branded Meryl Streep “overrated” when she spoke out against him apparently mocking a disabled reporter and has repeatedly criticised the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ for their depiction of him in their sketches.
Watch the controversial video for yourself in full above.