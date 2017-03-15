If you thought the literal President Of The United States had a sufficient amount on his plate that he’d be too busy to tweet about things like music videos… well, you’d be wrong, friends.

Donald Trump is alluded to in Snoop Dogg’s latest music video, in which the rapper points a gun at a clown reminiscent of the POTUS, during which a flag with the word ‘bang’ on it shoots out of the barrel.

Explaining the video, set to his collaboration with BADBADNOTGOOD, Snoop said upon its release: “The whole world is clownin’ around, and [Jesse Wellens, the director’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherfuckers, they are clowns.”