Donald Trump Gives Father Of Slain Soldier Money He Promised - Four Months Late

Donald Trump has been forced to hastily send a cheque for $25,000 to the father of a slain US Army sergeant after it emerged the US President had personally promised the money and not followed through with the offer.

Chris Baldridge told the Washington Post that Trump offered his family the money after the death of his 22-year-old son at the hands of an Afghan police officer in June but he told the newspaper the money never arrived.

A White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday the media was advancing a “biased agenda” by following up on the Baldridge story, reports Reuters.