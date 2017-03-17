Donald Trump faced deep embarrassment at his own reception to mark St Patrick’s Day, as the Irish leader with whom he shared a stage gave a passionate speech in defence of immigrants. The US President was forced to watch from the sidelines as Ireland’s Taoiseach Enda Kenny delivered a stunning address that claimed immigrants “lived the words of John F Kennedy long before he uttered them”. A jovial Trump introduced Kenny at a reception to celebrate Ireland’s patron, Saint Patrick, on Thursday evening. [LIKE: TrumpWatch - our Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump]

Pool via Getty Images A watchful Donald Trump had to endure the five minute passionate address by Taoiseach Enda Kenny

But Trump’s expression became sullen as Kenny delivered his heartfelt speech on showing compassion towards migrants, given the US President’s long-standing opposition to immigration. Cautiously, Kenny said: “It’s fitting that we gather here each year to celebrate St Patrick and his legacy. He too was an immigrant. “And though of course he is the patron saint of Ireland, around the globe he is also a symbol of, indeed the patron of, immigrants.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Thousands of people across the world are celebrating St Patrick's Day on Friday 17 March

“Here in America, in your great country, 35 million people claim Irish heritage. “And the Irish have contributed to the economic, social, political and cultural life of this great country over the last 200 years.

Ireland came to America because, deprived of liberty, opportunity, safety, and even food itself, the Irish believed - and four decades before Lady Liberty lifted her lamp - we were the wretched refuse on the teeming shore

”We believed in the shelter of America, in the compassion of America, in the opportunity of America. “We came and we became Americans. We lived the words of John F Kennedy long before he uttered them. “We asked not what America could do for us, but what we could do for America - and we still do.” Just minutes earlier, Trump suffered another major gaffe by reciting an Irish proverb he had “loved ... for many many, years”. But nobody in Ireland seemed to have heard of it - and it didn’t appear to be a proverb either. The extract Trump read out went: “Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue But never forget to remember those that have stuck by you.” Trump added: “We know that - politically speaking, politically speaking, a lot of us know that - well - it’s a great phrase.” But most Irish people seemed more confused than inspired.

Have literally never heard this in my entire life. https://t.co/3gSBhbvdl2 — Christine Bohan (@ChristineBohan) March 16, 2017

With all due respect to the president's reputation for scrupulously checking his sources, I don't think this is an Irish proverb. https://t.co/1EvGGMsE9r — The Irish For 🏌🐕 (@theirishfor) March 16, 2017

In fact, some speculated the quote actually came from a poem by a Nigerian writer called Albashir Adam Alhassan.

This lad is due some royalty payments https://t.co/IHrBv1Q8QI — cólz (@colz) March 16, 2017