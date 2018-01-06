Alex Wong via Getty Images An explosive new book has called into question Trump's mental fitness to be president

After a new book raised questions about Donald Trump’s mental fitness to run the US, the president has sent a series of extraordinary tweets insisting he’s a “stable genius” who is “like, really smart”. Responding to Michael Wollf’s explosive ‘Fire and Fury’, in which it’s claimed the leader of the free world’s staff view him as a child who needs “instant gratification”, Trump wrote:

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! January 6, 2018

But people on Twitter were quick to point out occasions when the President had acted less than “really smart”. Like the time he looked directly at a solar eclipse...

Trump is calling Himself a 'Genius'



I'll just leave this here. pic.twitter.com/QCt09hyFlI — A Light in the Dark (@CagedTigersRMad) January 6, 2018

And when he couldn’t work out how to perform a traditional handshake at a meeting with world leaders in the Philippines last year.

Not to forget the time he made up a new word...

Just try to reconcile "stable genius" and "covfefe." — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 6, 2018

Others thought the president’s lingo could have been taken straight from the movies.

Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. pic.twitter.com/B8ibAS0c5A — Nadia Khomami (@nadiakhomami) January 6, 2018

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” pic.twitter.com/wbZAf9sfKG — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. pic.twitter.com/qnAqeSBSdE — very stable bat genius (@mzbat) January 6, 2018

Wile E. Coyote: A Very Stable Genius pic.twitter.com/pCFQPMypRX — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) January 6, 2018

But Twitter’s overwhelming reaction was horse jokes. Lots and lots of horse jokes.

Nothing but respect for my stable genius pic.twitter.com/fDIIE9PbbC — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 6, 2018

The only true stable genius has to be Mr. Ed., who talks in more complex sentences than the current occupier of the Whitehouse. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 6, 2018