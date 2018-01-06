All Sections
    A Round Up Of The Best Reactions To Donald Trump's Claim He's A 'Stable Genius' Who Is 'Like, Really Smart'

    'Just trying to reconcile 'stable genius' and 'covfefe'.'

    06/01/2018 18:29 GMT | Updated 19 minutes ago
    Alex Wong via Getty Images
    An explosive new book has called into question Trump's mental fitness to be president 

    After a new book raised questions about Donald Trump’s mental fitness to run the US, the president has sent a series of extraordinary tweets insisting he’s a “stable genius” who is “like, really smart”. 

    Responding to Michael Wollf’s explosive ‘Fire and Fury’, in which it’s claimed the leader of the free world’s staff view him as a child who needs “instant gratification”, Trump wrote: 

    But people on Twitter were quick to point out occasions when the President had acted less than “really smart”. 

    Like the time he looked directly at a solar eclipse...

    And when he couldn’t work out how to perform a traditional handshake at a meeting with world leaders in the Philippines last year. 

    Not to forget the time he made up a new word... 

    Others thought the president’s lingo could have been taken straight from the movies. 

    But Twitter’s overwhelming reaction was horse jokes. Lots and lots of horse jokes.  

