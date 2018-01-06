After a new book raised questions about Donald Trump’s mental fitness to run the US, the president has sent a series of extraordinary tweets insisting he’s a “stable genius” who is “like, really smart”.
Responding to Michael Wollf’s explosive ‘Fire and Fury’, in which it’s claimed the leader of the free world’s staff view him as a child who needs “instant gratification”, Trump wrote:
But people on Twitter were quick to point out occasions when the President had acted less than “really smart”.
Like the time he looked directly at a solar eclipse...
And when he couldn’t work out how to perform a traditional handshake at a meeting with world leaders in the Philippines last year.
Not to forget the time he made up a new word...
Others thought the president’s lingo could have been taken straight from the movies.
But Twitter’s overwhelming reaction was horse jokes. Lots and lots of horse jokes.