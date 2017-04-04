UPDATE: Aberdeen Grandmother Filmed Urinating On Donald Trump’s Golf Course Loses Court Battle A grandmother has told a court she was “shocked” to discover she had been filmed urinating on US President Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course. Carol Rohan Beyts, known as Rohan, is pursuing a damages claim against Trump International, claiming staff at the Menie estate course breached data protection laws by recording her. The 62-year-old is a long-term campaigner against the course and told a small claims hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court she has been left “paranoid” about urinating out of doors.

Giving evidence, she says she met fellow campaigner Sue Edwards for a walk at the course on April 11 2016, having decided to accompany her friend for “safety reasons” after staff had photographed her on a previous walk. Beyts said she was being treated for urinary incontinence at the time and after jumping over a burn, “needed urgently to go to the toilet”. She said: “I shouted to Sue something like ‘I need a private moment’ and she said something like ‘I’ll carry on and make sure no-one is around’.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Links in Abderdeen

“I couldn’t see anybody, I was convinced of that. I’m not in the habit of urinating when there is anybody in view. I would be horrified. I just squatted down in the dunes.” She told the court they carried on their walk and then a staff vehicle drew up and a man got out and started taking photos, who she later discovered was photographer Colin Rennie. Beyts said the course manager was there and she and her friend were asked their opinion about the course in a “polite” exchange, and told them it was “in the wrong place” before heading on.

MICHAL WACHUCIK via Getty Images Trump's International Golf Links course clubhouse is pictured behind the 18th hole, north of Aberdeen on the east coast of Scotland