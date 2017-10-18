Short of passing any major legislation during his first nine months in office, Donald Trump has been forced to look elsewhere in order to provide evidence of success during his Presidency. One area he consistently returns to is the US Stock Market.

The U.S. has gained more than 5.2 trillion dollars in Stock Market Value since Election Day! Also, record business enthusiasm. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

It would be really nice if the Fake News Media would report the virtually unprecedented Stock Market growth since the election.Need tax cuts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

So why does the “Fake News Media” not report on the “unprecedented Stock Market growth since the election”? Because it’s not actually that unprecedented - stocks have been on an upward trend since the end of the Great Recession in 2009.

This upswing is what’s known as a “Bull Market” and this particular one is 103-months-old, meaning only 11 of them belong to Trump. The rest belong to President Barack Obama. As Gregory Daco, Head of US Economics at Oxford Economics USA, told HuffPost UK: “I often tell our clients that there was an economy before Trump, there will be one after Trump and the economy on its own has a lot of momentum and so you cannot take credit for any specific month, payroll gains or Stock Market gains because it’s just not how an economy functions.” But that doesn’t stop Trump from trying - just yesterday he tweeted an animation purporting to show the effect of his election on the Dow Jones stock market index.

But stretch the timeline on that chart and it’s clear to see it’s nothing exceptional.

The same goes for jobs...

Excellent Jobs Numbers just released - and I have only just begun. Many job stifling regulations continue to fall. Movement back to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017

In fact, it’s a trend seen globally only other countries are seeing more growth than the US - except Brexit-mired Britain.

Ok, all u stock geniuses who say stock market up, yay Trump! Global markets all up - more than US. Only Britain is slightly lower than US. pic.twitter.com/uGDCn2L5Hi — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 14, 2017

Trump has been responsible for a small portion of US growth - his election saw a small rise in stock value labelled the “The Trump Bump”, but short of another recession or major international crisis, the president was always going to be riding the crest of a wave that began under Obama. Of the factors behind growth in the US economy since Trump took office, Daco says: “We’ve seen a series of positive factors that have driven these gains - initially there was the Trump bump then there was the better global backdrop in terms of global economic activity then there was the weakening of yields and the dollar which both contribute. “Then there were a series of positive quarterly earnings which again supported... higher stock prices.”

Stock Market at all time high, unemployment at lowest level in years (wages will start going up) and our base has never been stronger! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017

Even The Trump Bump starts to appear less impressive when compared further to his earlier predecessors. The S&P 500 index hit 127 all-time highs under Obama, 268 under President Clinton and 154 under President Reagan (George W Bush only had 9), yet none of them consistently bragged about it and for good reason. According to Daco, there’s an obvious risk in claiming responsibility for something you may not have complete control over: “If you claim the upside then you have to be accountable for the downside too. “Well when you look at it from a political perspective, you always want to claim things that are going in your favour but how much you can claim is always a difficult gamble and a risky one, especially with stock prices. “Anybody who lived through the Great Recession should know better not to claim gains in stock prices because they can flip on you very quickly.” But judging by Trump’s track record so far, it’s unlikely he’d stand up and take responsibility for any downturn.