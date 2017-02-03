Donald Trump has suffered a severe international bruising - after a world leader hit back at his notorious all-male executive order photo.
Isabella Lövin, the Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden, rebuffed Trump by posting a picture of herself signing a new climate law surrounded by a group of women.
In a subtle diplomatic message to the new US President, Lövin said the energy act would provide for “a safer and better future”.
It appeared to be a deliberate reference to the now-infamous photograph of Trump signing an executive order to cut $600 million in funding for abortion groups, flanked by five men.
In one of his first acts as president, Trump reinstated the “global gag rule” that bans American money from going to international health organisations that counsel on abortion as a family planning option. The funding helped 27 million women access contraceptives last year.
Lövin received widespread praise for the move on Twitter, with supporters of the new law saying it “reminds us that another world is possible”.
But Lövin took a firmer, more deliberate stance against Trump - who has called climate change a Chinese hoax - at a press conference in Sweden on Thursday.
She urged European nations to do more now “the US is not there anymore to lead”.
The Associated Press also reported her saying Sweden wanted to set an example at a time when “climate skeptics [are] really gaining power in the world again”.
The new law sets long-term goals for greenhouse gas reductions and will be legally binding for future Swedish administrations.
Lövin’s photo stunt follows a similar one staged by French protest group 52 involving Hillary Clinton.