Donald Trump supporters have disrupted a speech by Sadiq Khan, after the London Mayor said the president wasn’t welcome in London. Trump said he was cancelling a visit because he did not want to open the new US embassy but Khan said it was because the president feared mass protests and had “got the message”. As he was due to give a speech to the Fabian Society Conference in London about gender equality on Saturday morning, a group of protestors suddenly began disrupting the event.

Simon Dawson / Reuters Security personnel and police remove the demonstrators

One held a “NO 2 EU” number plate with English and British flags.

Simon Dawson / Reuters

One said: “Millions of British people support Donald Trump.” Khan had just stood to speak when the group stood and heckled him, one holding up a US flag. One member read from a statement, saying it was “peaceful, non-violent protest” but he was drowned out by calls from the moderator to leave or quieten down. The protestors shouted they wanted the mayor to be arrested. The mayor sat as the moderator stood and tried negotiate with them to stop.

Simon Dawson / Reuters Sadiq Khan looks on during the disruption

An impromptu counter-demonstration began as other people began waving EU flags.

Drama at the #fab18 conference. Protesters arrive, deservedly booed, refuse to leave, and now some top lads have got their EU flags out to stage a counter-protest. Sadiq Khan and the rest looking a bit annoyed, which is understandable pic.twitter.com/1h1aErJwJg — Keir (@keirbradwell) January 13, 2018

The police were called and the demonstrators were removed to cheers and applause from the audience, having disrupted the event for around 15 minutes. Having sat flicking through a newspaper, Khan then got back up to speak, calling the hecklers “very stable geniuses”. The group told ITV News’ Paul Brand that they were called “White Pendragon” and thought the Fabians were “subverting society”. They denied being far right or racist, despite suggesting to Brand that Khan’s religion meant he could not be mayor.

Sadiq Khan’s speech at @thefabians conference interrupted by protest by group called White Pendragon who tell me Fabians are subverting society. pic.twitter.com/AJRBBu3CqP — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 13, 2018

They claim they are not a racist group, nor far right. But they told us Sadiq Khan has no right to be Mayor of London, referencing his religion. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 13, 2018

In a press conference outside, the group struggled to clarify their issue with the Fabians. One shouted: “We are the sovereign people of this land! Not parliament.”

Asked several times for some clarity on what their objection to the Fabians is. They claim Fabians are subverting the constitution of the UK and one quoted the Magna Carta. Not entirely clear how they think Fabians are doing this. pic.twitter.com/RZgjYEEbBx — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 13, 2018

After Khan’s speech, in which he warned the rise of populism threatened gender equality, he gave an interview for Left Foot Forward, in which he said it was for Trump to decide whether he wanted to visit. Khan added: “The US has got a special relationship [with Britain]. Many of us love America... “It’s important our prime minister works with the president but what I am not in favour of the invitation of a state visit being made so soon where the red carpet is rolled out.” Trump had called the new US embassy “off location”. Khan said: “As a south Londoner, I take his comments about Nine Elms very personally.”

I interviewed @SadiqKhan after far-right protesters tried to take over his speech, on populism and Trump - full interview here: https://t.co/FgroIfSk5C#Fab18 — Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) January 13, 2018