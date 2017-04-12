Whoops! Sean Spicer slips up & admits today why the US REALLY struck Syria: "The goal for the US is to make sure that we destabilize #Syria " pic.twitter.com/3Il7lfCuQL

Sean Spicer managed to drop a barely-noticed but horrific clanger when trying to row back on claims Hitler never used chemical weapons.

The White House Press Secretary appeared to inadvertently admit in his U-turn that Donald Trump was attempting to “destabilise” the Syrian region.

He had been trying to shift the focus away from having seemingly forgotten millions of Jews were gassed during the Holocaust.

“I came out to make sure we stay focused on what the president is doing and his decisive action,” Spicer said at a press briefing on Monday.

But he added:

“I needed to make sure that I clarified, and was not in any shape or form any more of a distraction from the president’s decisive action in Syria and the attempts that he is making to destabilise the region and root out ISIS out of Syria.”

Astonishingly, Spicer repeated the claim the following day, insisting that Trump’s missile strike on a Syrian airbase was an attempt to “destabilise” the troubled country.

He said in a CNN interview: