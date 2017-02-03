Donald Trump has been criticised for using a failed terrorist attack at Paris’s Louvre museum on Friday to further advance his anti-immigration stance, while remaining silent on a killing spree at a Canadian church by one of his supporters.

In the latest attack in France, a machete-wielding man was shot after attacking a French soldier at the popular tourist destination.

The attacker shouted “Allahu akbar” as he tried to get into the museum’s underground shop, Paris’s police chief said.

No one else was hurt in the incident.