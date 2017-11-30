“Theresa May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

Trump shared three inflammatory anti-Islam videos spread by Britain First’s Deputy Leader Jayda Fransen, and has faced cross-party criticism from the UK for spreading hate. But Trump appears unapologetic.

In signs of huge strain on the ‘special relationship’, the US President told the British Prime Minister to “focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place” within the UK.

Donald Trump has hit back at Theresa May after she criticised him for retweeting video propaganda produced by the UK’s far-right fringe ‘Britain First’ group.

Trump’s initial tweet linked to a different Twitter user, instead of May’s actual handle. It was was later deleted and Trump tweeted again with the correct account for the British PM.

In an unprecedented condemnation of the White House, May had criticised Trump directly when her official spokesman said the President was “wrong” to have supported Britain First’s attempts to “divide communities through their use of hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tension”.

The spokesman said: “They cause anxiety to law-abiding people. British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far-right which is the antithesis of the values that this country represents: decency, tolerance and respect.

“It is wrong for the President to have done this.”

While Downing Street’s words were seen as unusually strong, another government minister went further.

Sajid Javid, the Communities Secretary, hit out at Donald Trump for endorsing a “vile, hate-filled racist” far-right group.

He said he would would “refuse to let it go and say nothing” after the US President shared the inflammatory anti-Muslim videos.

He wrote: