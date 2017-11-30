Donald Trump tweeted the wrong “Theresa May” as he attempted to hit back at the British Prime Minister following her criticism of his Britain First retweet. “Don’t focus on me,” he told @TheresaMay, a woman called Theresa Scrivener who has just six followers. “Focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

Donald Trump/Twitter

Trump later corrected his tweet with the correct handle. Mercifully, Scrivener had protected tweets, allowing her to deflect the no doubt hundreds of journalists clamouring to track her down.

Theresa Scrivener

Trump’s tweet to her had at least 3,500 replies.

That's not even Prime Minister Theresa May's Twitter account, you fucking idiot. You just attacked some random woman named Theresa May Scrivener. November 30, 2017

Poor @theresamay is gonna have a rough time next time she checks Twitter pic.twitter.com/lSdyWHuhUN — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) November 30, 2017

Can a President who tweets the wrong Theresa May be trusted to nuke the right Korea? — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) November 30, 2017

It’s the second time Trump has tweeted the wrong person and thrust a random person into the limelight. In January, Brighton and Hove woman Ivanka Majic was tagged by her in a tweet instead of his daughter. The ex-Labour employee used the opportunity to lobby him about climate change.

And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017