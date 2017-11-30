Donald Trump tweeted the wrong “Theresa May” as he attempted to hit back at the British Prime Minister following her criticism of his Britain First retweet.
“Don’t focus on me,” he told @TheresaMay, a woman called Theresa Scrivener who has just six followers.
“Focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”
Trump later corrected his tweet with the correct handle.
Mercifully, Scrivener had protected tweets, allowing her to deflect the no doubt hundreds of journalists clamouring to track her down.
Trump’s tweet to her had at least 3,500 replies.
It’s the second time Trump has tweeted the wrong person and thrust a random person into the limelight.
In January, Brighton and Hove woman Ivanka Majic was tagged by her in a tweet instead of his daughter.
The ex-Labour employee used the opportunity to lobby him about climate change.
The row began when Trump shared three inflammatory anti-Islam videos spread by Britain First’s Deputy Leader Jayda Fransen.
The clips retweeted include footage of migrants allegedly assaulting a boy on crutches, clips of a boy allegedly thrown of a roof and a video claiming to show a Muslim destroying a statue of the Virgin Mary.
However the Netherlands embassy in the US confirmed the perpetrator of one video was “born and raised in the Netherlands and completed his sentence under Dutch law”.
In an unprecedented condemnation of the White House, May had criticised Trump directly when her official spokesman said the President was “wrong” to have supported Britain First’s attempts to “divide communities through their use of hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tension”.
The spokesman said: “They cause anxiety to law-abiding people. British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far-right which is the antithesis of the values that this country represents: decency, tolerance and respect.
“It is wrong for the President to have done this.”
Muslim MP Nadhim Zahawi has written to the White House of his “strong discontent” over Trump’s sharing of inflammatory, anti-Islam videos.
Sajid Javid, the Communities Secretary, hit out at Donald Trump for endorsing a “vile, hate-filled racist” far-right group.
He said he would would “refuse to let it go and say nothing” after the US President shared the inflammatory anti-Muslim videos.
But despite facing cross-party criticism from the UK for spreading hate, the US president appears unapologetic.