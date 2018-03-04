The US president cited a “big trade imbalance!” and said the EU made it “impossible of our cars (and more) to sell there”.

Donald Trump has threatened to “apply a tax” on cars imported from the EU.

The United States has an $800 Billion Dollar Yearly Trade Deficit because of our “very stupid” trade deals and policies. Our jobs and wealth are being given to other countries that have taken advantage of us for years. They laugh at what fools our leaders have been. No more!

If the E.U. wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on U.S. companies doing business there, we will simply apply a Tax on their Cars which freely pour into the U.S. They make it impossible for our cars (and more) to sell there. Big trade imbalance!

According to the BBC, the US is the largest export market for EU cars - 25% of

It came after Trump set out plans for steel imports to face a increased 25% tariff and aluminium 10%, although White House officials later were later forced to backtrack, saying some details still needed to be ironed out.

The European Union has indicated it could retaliate, potentially starting a trade war with the US.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said: “We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk.

“I had the occasion to say that the EU would react adequately and that’s what we will do.

“The EU will react firmly and commensurately to defend our interests. The Commission will bring forward in the next few days a proposal for WTO-compatible counter-measures against the US to rebalance the situation.”