Senior British military figures have spoken in support of transgender people serving in the Armed Forces after Donald Trump announced that the trans community will be barred from the US forces.

Vice Admiral Jonathan Woodcock, who as the Second Sea Lord is among the Royal Navy’s top brass, tweeted he was “so proud” of the UK’s transgender personnel who “bring diversity to our Royal Navy”.

And the UK’s Ministry of Defence said LGBT+ members “play a vital role in keeping our nation safe”, adding that it would “continue to welcome people from a diverse range of backgrounds, including transgender personnel”.

Sentiment in London is in stark contrast to Washington, despite the long-standing friendship between the two countries, where Trump’s administration wants to reverse Barack Obama’s move to open up the military to transgender people.

The US President tweeted on Wednesday that the military “cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail”.

In response, Rear Admiral Alex Burton, an LGBT+ champion in the Royal Navy, wrote he was “proud we are not going this way”.