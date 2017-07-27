President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US will no longer allow transgender people to serve “in any capacity” in the military was met with immediate condemnation and backlash. The reaction from military members, the transgender community as well as the wider public has been strong, with protests organised in New York within hours of Trump making the statement on Twitter.

Pacific Press via Getty Images Protestors took to the streets after Donald Trump tweeted the banning

Pacific Press via Getty Images Trump said the military must be 'focused on decisive and overwhelming victory'

Pacific Press via Getty Images An estimated 2,500 and 7,000 transgender service members are on active duty in the US military

Many organisations have been voicing their frustration through emotive tweets, including progressive US veteran group Vote Vets who tagged the official POTUS account and asked Trump to spot the transgender troops in a photo of tombstones in a cemetery.

.@POTUS, can you my spot the transgender troops in this photo? They're there, I promise. pic.twitter.com/XHGdQ6MjWl — VoteVets (@votevets) July 26, 2017

Recently released Chelsea Manning, a former army private, joined protestors outside the White House after accusing the US military of “cowardice”.

figured i would show my face 😇 at the new ground zero of the war on trans people 🌃🏛️🌆 you see, #WeGotThis 🌈💕😎 https://t.co/DYTWHmV3Z3 pic.twitter.com/XV6Qibrx4R — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 27, 2017

so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people 😩 but funds the F-35? 😑 sounds like cowardice 😎💕🌈 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

The Canadian military trolled Trump with the most glorious of tweets by announcing they welcome recruits “of all sexual orientations and gender identities”, complete with a picture of some LGBT flag bearing musical troops.

Prominent transgender airman Logan Ireland, pictured in front of an army vehicle and armed with a gun, jokingly dared Trump to try and remove him from his job. He told the Air Force Times: “I would like to see them try to kick me out of my military.”

Transgender airman: ‘I would like to see them try to kick me out of my military’https://t.co/TvUTeTMNhL pic.twitter.com/kPMO25W5BJ — Military Times (@MilitaryTimes) July 26, 2017

George Takei was a strong voice among celebrities opponents hitting back at Trump. He warned the US president, who he has vocally opposed for some time, that he had “pissed off the wrong community”.

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Invidious discrimination against any group must be opposed by all. Straight/Cis allies: Will you stand with LGBTs?#TransRightsAreHumanRights — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Here in the UK, the reaction has been solidarity with a sense of pride that the UK welcomes troops of all sexualities and genders. Rear Admiral Alex Burton, a senior Royal Navy officer who serves as Commander UK Maritime Forces, tweeted saying he is “so glad we are not going this way”.

As an @RoyalNavy_LGBT champion and senior warfighter I am so glad we are not going this way https://t.co/S8ZI4NjpfQ — Alex Burton (@RAdmAlexBurton) July 26, 2017

SNP MP Stewart McDonald hit back at Trump by suggesting he should meet with transgender soldiers Chloe Allen and Hannah Winterbourne who he described as “incredible members of the UK’s armed forces”.

President Trump should meet Chloe Allen and Hannah Winterbourne - two incredible members of the UK's armed forces who are Trans. @ArmyLGBT pic.twitter.com/yCFa2k8rXO — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) July 26, 2017

In a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon, Trump stated that the military “cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail”. The Pentagon lifted a ban against transgender people serving in the military.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017