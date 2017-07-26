His announcement did not say what would happen to transgender people already in the military.

The Pentagon has refused to release any data on the number of transgender troops currently serving but it is estimated that there are between 2,500 and 7,000 transgender service members on active duty.

In June 2016, the Pentagon lifted a ban against transgender people serving in the military.

“Our mission is to defend this country, and we don’t want barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification to serve preventing us from recruiting or retaining the soldier, sailor, airman or Marine who can best accomplish the mission,” then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said.

“We have to have access to 100% of America’s population for our all-volunteer force to be able to recruit from among them the most highly qualified — and to retain them.”

At the Pentagon, members of the staff of Defence Secretary Jim Mattis appeared to have been caught unaware by Trump’s tweets, the Associated Press reports.

A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Captain Jeff Davis, declined to answer questions about what Trump’s tweets mean for the current policy, including whether transgender people already serving in the military will be kicked out.

“Call the White House,” he said.