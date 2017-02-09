The panel of three judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a district court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travellers to enter the US.

A US appeal court has refused to reinstate Donald Trump’s ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!

An appeal to the US Supreme Court is possible.

Trump spoke to reporters in the West Wing soon after, calling the ruling “a political decision” and reiterating his vow to “see them in court,” according to NBC News. “No this is just a decision that came down but we’re gonna win the case,” he said. “It’s a decision we will win, in my opinion, very easily.”

The ban temporarily suspended the nation’s refugee program and immigration from countries that have raised terrorism concerns.

Justice Department lawyers argued that the President has the constitutional power to restrict entry to the US.

After the lower court ruling, the State Department quickly said people from the seven countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - with valid visas could travel to the US. The decision led to tearful reunions at airports round the country.

Rejecting arguments that the government would be “irreparably harmed” if the judicial system reviewed Trump’s ban, the Court of Appeals determined unanimously that the judiciary has a proper role in safeguarding people’s rights. The three-man panel said:

“To the contrary, while counseling deference to the national security determinations of the political branches. The Supreme Court has made clear that the Government’s authority and expertise in [such] matters do not automatically trump the Court’s own obligation to secure the protection that the Constitution grants to individuals, even in times of war.”

The ban was set to expire in 90 days, meaning it could run its course before the court would take up the issue. The administration also could change the order, including changing its scope or duration.

Last week, thousands of protesters took to the streets across the UK to call on Theresa May to end her “collusion” with Trump.

Demonstrators urged the Prime Minister to withdraw her controversial invitation of a state visit to Trump and denounced his travel ban as “racist”.