The White House has labelled a judge’s decision to block Donald Trump’s travel ban “outrageous” and is set to launch an immediate appeal. The US President’s ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries was blocked by a federal judge on Friday after a challenge by Washington state, later backed by Minnesota. The ban, issued last week under the guise of making America safer, caused waves of protests around the world and caused chaos at US airports as travelers were detained. White House spokesman Sean Spicer released a statement late Friday saying the government “will file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate.” Soon after, a revised statement was sent out that removed the word “outrageous”. “The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people,” the statement said. Trump has also hit out about the decision and the judge responsible for it,US District Judge James Robart, in a series of tweets.

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Robart, in Seattle, issued a temporary restraining order, ruling Washington and Minnesota had standing and said they showed their case was likely to succeed. “The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury,” Robart said. The Associated Press reported that it wasn’t immediately clear what happens next for people who had waited years to receive visas to come to America, however an internal email circulated among Homeland Security officials told employees to comply with the ruling immediately. About 60,000 people from the affected countries had their visas cancelled by the State Department. Washington became the first state to sue over the order that temporarily banned travel for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen and suspends the US refugee program globally. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the travel ban significantly harms residents and effectively mandates discrimination. Minnesota joined the lawsuit two days later. After the ruling, Ferguson said people from the affected countries can now apply for entry to the US.

Carlos Barria / Reuters A judge has blocked Donald Trump's travel ban in a decision the White House has called 'outrageous'

“Judge Robart’s decision, effective immediately ... puts a halt to President Trump’s unconstitutional and unlawful executive order,” he said. “The law is a powerful thing - it has the ability to hold everybody accountable to it, and that includes the president of the United States.” Washington state solicitor general Noah Purcell called the victory “a wonderful day for the rule of law in this country”. The judge’s ruling could be appealed on the 9th at the US. Circuit Court of Appeals. The judge’s written order, released late Friday, said it’s not the court’s job to “create policy or judge the wisdom of any particular policy promoted by the other two branches” of government.

Ted S. Warren/AP After the ruling Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, pictured, said the decision 'effective immediately ... puts a halt to President Trump’s unconstitutional and unlawful executive order'