Donald Trump's Turkey Pardon Joke Was Erm.. Different From The Usual Presidential Style

One of the more surreal yet presumably easier official duties of the President of the United States is the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon.

A single lucky bird is spared the slaughterhouse and instead lives out the rest of its days in “Gobbler’s Rest”, a retirement home packed full with whatever it is that elderly turkeys require on a day-to-day basis.

This year’s turkeys are the delightfully-named Drumstick and Wishbone (only Drumstick was officially pardoned but both get spared the dinner table).