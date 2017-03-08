All Sections
    08/03/2017 18:05 GMT

    Donald Trump Gets Roasted For Tweets Celebrating International Women's Day

    'A true beacon of respect for women'.

    President Donald Trump must have realised he risked a fierce reaction when he tweeted a message of support for International Women’s Day on Wednesday. And that’s exactly what he got.

    With a track record of sexism and misogyny, Trump’s claim to have “tremendous respect” for women went down like a bucket of cold sick.

    See Trump’s tweets here:

    Many people seized on his call to honour “the critical role of women here in America and around the world” by referencing those hot mic comments on the infamous 2005 bus ride with former “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush.

    They simply tweeted his words back to him ...

    ... sometimes in gif form ...

    ... they also recalled that image of Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order, surrounded entirely by white men ...

    ... and reminded him of other acts of chivalry ...

    ... there was an accurate analogy ...

    ... while The Daily Show trawled his feed for tweets that suggested his comments today ring hollow.

    Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren perhaps put it best:

    “Talk is cheap, put your money where your mouth is. Give us some of the rules and regulations that will be helpful to this economy, helpful to women, helpful to our families, helpful to our communities.”

