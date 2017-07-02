Donald Trump has been lambasted for encouraging “violence against reporters” after posting a bizarre video of himself wrestling a man whose face has been obscured by the CNN logo. Despite his forthcoming trip to Europe to attend the G20 Summit in Hamburg later this week, the US President seems to have ample time on his hands and has, once again, taken to Twitter to vent his anger at the media. Yet this time it’s even more surreal than you would expect from the former reality star. In the mock video, Trump can be seen hitting a man in a business suit, whose face is hidden by the CNN logo.

It is not clear who produced the brief video, but it was posted from Trump’s official Twitter account and is an altered version of his appearance at a WWE wrestling event in 2007. The video was retweeted by the official presidential Twitter account, @POTUS, which is operated by the White House. Accompanying the video is #FraudNewsCNN. Trump has been stepping up his verbal attacks on the media. But an adviser thinks “no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t.” White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert told ABC that he thinks Trump has been “beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to.” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Trump “in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence”. CNN spoke out against the clip, slamming the president’s “juvenile behaviour”. In a statement CNN said: “It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. “Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so. “Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behaviour far below the dignity of his office. “We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

President Trump punches CNN in a juvenile tweet https://t.co/Tz2JyVAiNX https://t.co/8XhxZPndtl — CNN (@CNN) July 2, 2017

CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, pointed out that pro wrestling is “fake”:

Isn't pro wrestling fake? — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 2, 2017

Many pointed out that journalists across the world risk their lives in order to do their jobs:

And here are photos of those journalists that have lost their lives doing their job. Taken at the Newseum. pic.twitter.com/KKjgJE6gNY — Mrs. Berg Manor (@ericswifetara) July 2, 2017

Around the world, journalists are murdered with impunity on a regular basis. This isn't funny. https://t.co/1lra2kRgu4 — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) July 2, 2017

Dozens of journalists are killed every year for doing their job - Trump is part of the problem https://t.co/1MWSRyc8MZ — kristyan benedict (@KreaseChan) July 2, 2017

Politicians hit out at the US President’s tweet:

Violence & violent imagery to bully the press must be rejected. This #July4th, celebrate freedom of the press, guardians to our democracy — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 2, 2017

And others said his actions showed we are moving backwards as a society:

The speed with which we're recapitulating the decline and fall of Rome is impressive. What took Rome centuries we're achieving in months. https://t.co/4TVXc4C5Ex — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 2, 2017

And one reporter gave a history lesson of what past presidents accomplished on July 2:

On this day in 1776, Continental Congress resolves "these United Colonies are & of right ought to be Free & Independent States" — Mike Flacy (@mikeflacy) July 2, 2017

On this day in 1862, President Lincoln signs act granting land for state agricultural colleges. — Mike Flacy (@mikeflacy) July 2, 2017

On this day in 1890, Congress passes Sherman Antitrust Act, a landmark federal statute in U.S. antitrust law. — Mike Flacy (@mikeflacy) July 2, 2017

On this day in 1921, President Warren G. Harding signed a joint congressional resolution declaring the end of war with Germany. — Mike Flacy (@mikeflacy) July 2, 2017

On this day in 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signs Civil Rights Act & Voting Rights Act into law. — Mike Flacy (@mikeflacy) July 2, 2017