Social media users noticed that for a short period of time around 11pm British time @realDonaldTrump - arguably the world’s most infamous handle - was no more.

The online world stood still late on Thursday night when Donald Trump’s Twitter account vanished into thin air.

Of course, this is the platform where Trump takes care of business. His megaphone. His oxygen.

Many of the president’s critics, and even some of his supporters, have decried Trump’s Twitter habits.

And a number of users criticised Twitter for not suspending the president’s account after he purportedly violated the platform’s user guidelines over what some called a clear threat of violence.

In one tweet, the president threatened that North Korea “won’t be around much longer” if the country’s leadership allowed hostile rhetoric against the United States to continue. North Korea’s government called it a declaration of war.

So most enjoyed the break, however brief.