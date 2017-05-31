He’s already well-known for his...er...mastery of Twitter but now Donald Trump has taken his social media usage to the next level.
The US president, who is so often nimble-fingered on the site, tweeted out one of his now-regular criticisms of the media on Wednesday.
Well at least we *think* that’s what he was tweeting...
At the time of writing the tweet had not been removed.
No, don’t worry, we don’t know what “covfefe” means either - and neither does Twitter. Although some had their own theories.
Some had a go at translating it...
Perhaps it’s a plug for a new product?
Hang on, or is it something medical?
Actually, maybe we were there last Saturday?
There were fears Trump was in fact stoking an ages-old rivalry...
Hang on, we knew we recognised it from somewhere...
Aha, he’s actually used it before!
When it comes to covfefe, dream big. The sky’s the limit...
This would explain what that weird ceremony in Saudi Arabia was all about...
Honestly, this is what the internet is made for...
To be fair, this could be the actual explanation...
However, there’s a sombre note to all this...
Perhaps we should be cofefeved after all.