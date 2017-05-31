He’s already well-known for his...er...mastery of Twitter but now Donald Trump has taken his social media usage to the next level. The US president, who is so often nimble-fingered on the site, tweeted out one of his now-regular criticisms of the media on Wednesday. Well at least we *think* that’s what he was tweeting...

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

At the time of writing the tweet had not been removed. No, don’t worry, we don’t know what “covfefe” means either - and neither does Twitter. Although some had their own theories. Some had a go at translating it...

Perhaps it’s a plug for a new product?

Hang on, or is it something medical?

If your #covfefe lasts for more than 4 hours, please seek medical attention. — Nick (@vicshimmy) May 31, 2017

Ask your doctor if #covfefe is right for you. pic.twitter.com/1tTHcHpjLo — Christopher Mannes (@Promethium_145) May 31, 2017

Is #covfefe considered a pre-existing condition? — Kenneth Gonzalez (@walcpulse328) May 31, 2017

Actually, maybe we were there last Saturday?

There were fears Trump was in fact stoking an ages-old rivalry...

Hang on, we knew we recognised it from somewhere...

"c-o-v-f-e-f-e, find out what it means to me" -- Aretha Franklin #covfefe — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) May 31, 2017

Hey I just met you.

This is crazy.

Here's my number #covfefe maybe. pic.twitter.com/XtYAMULawg — Krystal Optiks (@krystaloptiks) May 31, 2017

Aha, he’s actually used it before!

When it comes to covfefe, dream big. The sky’s the limit...

I'd like to think #Covfefe could be anything you want it. A proper noun, adverb, adjective it doesn't matter. If you covfefe, so it will be. — Nathan Froe (@Dat2U) May 31, 2017

This would explain what that weird ceremony in Saudi Arabia was all about...

"What is your name, oh beautiful orb?"

"My name is unpronounceable in your earth tongue. But call me #covfefe" pic.twitter.com/D6tP0Ulzsn — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 31, 2017

Honestly, this is what the internet is made for...

#Covfefe How many covfefes does it take to change a light bulb?



Six. One to turn the bulb, and five to dkguvhdn. — Uncle Mike (@MichaelPacholek) May 31, 2017

To be fair, this could be the actual explanation...

I was supposed to go to sleep two hours ago, but... #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/JOhHgibT0e — Jess (@WouldBeFamous) May 31, 2017

However, there’s a sombre note to all this...

When you're deep in #covfefe memes but realize that the man responsible for the tweet also has the nuclear codes pic.twitter.com/uLJXrhR0ch — Tardígrado (@al1encr) May 31, 2017