Donald Trump Spent The Weekend Attacking Everyone For Russian Meddling - Except Russia

Donald Trump has reacted to allegations of a concerted Russian effort to tamper with the 2016 US election by sending a furious stream of tweets attacking everyone from his own National Security Adviser to Oprah Winfrey. Everyone that is, except Russia.

Donald Trump's day so far:



- Attacks Oprah

- Attacks 60 Minutes

- Attacks HR McMaster

- Attacks the FBI

- Attacks Adam Schiff

- Attacks CNN

- Attacks a 400 pound hacker

- Attacks Obama

- Attacks Hillary



- Doesn't attack Putin or the Russians — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 19, 2018

The President spent the weekend once again at Mar-a-Lago but didn’t play his customary rounds of golf, perhaps conscious of how it would look just days after the mass shooting in a Florida school the Wednesday before. Instead it appears Trump spent his time watching cable TV and becoming increasingly agitated. Thirteen Russians and three Russian companies were charged on Friday with conspiracy to tamper in the 2016 US election but rather than concentrate on what this potentially means for US democracy, the President focused on what it means for him personally. 2:26pm Saturday, Trump tweets: ‘I won fair and square.’ Despite winning the election over a year ago, Trump is still obsessed with showing he did just that.

“Charges Deal Don A Big Win,” written by Michael Goodwin of the @nypost, succinctly states that “the Russians had no impact on the election results.” There was no Collusion with the Trump Campaign. “She lost the old-fashioned way, by being a terrible candidate. Case closed.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

Trump is also a little liberal with the findings outlined in Friday’s indictments - this specific case made no allegations of collusion but it’s safe to assume more will follow. 2:36pm Saturday - ‘There was no collusion.’

Deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein stated at the News Conference: “There is no allegation in the indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity. There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

Again, these specific indictments made no allegations of collusion but the Special Counsel’s investigation is not over. 2:46pm Saturday - ‘The Russians couldn’t have been targeting me.’

Funny how the Fake News Media doesn’t want to say that the Russian group was formed in 2014, long before my run for President. Maybe they knew I was going to run even though I didn’t know! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

Trump is correct - he did not officially announce his plan to run for president in public until 2016. He did however, apply to trademark his ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan in 2012 and was telling people privately about his intention to run long before he made it public, including people linked to the Russian government.

I'm sure @realDonaldTrump will be great president! We'll support you from Russia! America needs ambitious leader! pic.twitter.com/uIeFfPqZ1r — Alferova Yulya (@AlferovaYulyaE) January 22, 2014

I met with @realDonaldTrump on May 9, 2011 at 3PM at his office in Trump Tower. On his desk he had a large binder labeled “Iowa,” and on a side table he had “Trump For President” yard signs. He told me he was running for President in 2016.



I would testify this under oath. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) February 18, 2018

3:11pm Saturday - ‘It’s the media’s fault.’ Again, rather than condemn the actions of Russia Trump instead lashes out at “fake news” and doubles-down on how he won the election.

The Fake News Media never fails. Hard to ignore this fact from the Vice President of Facebook Ads, Rob Goldman! https://t.co/XGC7ynZwYJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

The majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election. We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of Tump and the election. https://t.co/2dL8Kh0hof — Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018

“I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal.”

Rob Goldman

Vice President of Facebook Ads https://t.co/A5ft7cGJkE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

Goldman also sent this tweet in the same thread but Trump chose not to highlight it.

The main goal of the Russian propaganda and misinformation effort is to divide America by using our institutions, like free speech and social media, against us. It has stoked fear and hatred amongst Americans. It is working incredibly well. We are quite divided as a nation. — Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018

And divisiveness has been a key pillar of Trump’s presidency. A Quinnipiac report last month concluded:

The President is a divider, not a uniter, say an overwhelming number of voters, an assessment made even more disturbing by his perceived lack of respect for people of colour.:

11:08pm Saturday - ‘The Florida shooting was the FBI’s fault.’ Nearing the end of the day and Trump reaches a low point by insinuating the massacre of 17 Florida schoolchildren could have been prevented if he was not being investigated for his links to Russia.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Even Joe Walsh who was a longtime staunch Trump defender took issue with this one.

Trump's tweet last night blaming the FBI's Russia investigation for the Florida shooting (I'd show you the tweet, but he blocked me on Twitter) shows once again that Trump cares more about defending himself than defending this country.



Shameful. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 18, 2018

11:22 Saturday - ‘Even my own National Security Adviser has it wrong.’

General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

McMaster was speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference and there’s a good reason he didn’t mention all the things that have the President so animated - the indictments made no judgement on collusion and the investigation is ongoing. McMaster was simply sticking to the script of the official findings and not making groundless assumptions. 7:02am Sunday - ‘What about Obama?’

Never gotten over the fact that Obama was able to send $1.7 Billion Dollars in CASH to Iran and nobody in Congress, the FBI or Justice called for an investigation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

There’s a good reason it was never investigated - the entire deal was above board and dates back to an arms agreement made in 1979. 7:22am Sunday - ‘I told you it was Obama.’

Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is now blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Now that Adam Schiff is starting to blame President Obama for Russian meddling in the election, he is probably doing so as yet another excuse that the Democrats, lead by their fearless leader, Crooked Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election. But wasn’t I a great candidate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

The President of the United States there, begging for affirmation. A strong look. We’ll let Adam ‘Liddle’ Schiff himself take this one...

Sorry for delay @POTUS. Was on a plane back from Munich where General McMaster confronted Russia over its meddling.



I’ve always said Obama should’ve acted sooner. But you won’t recognize the truth, impose sanctions or act at all. If McMaster can stand up to Putin, why can’t you? https://t.co/ixjsjMJSVJ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 18, 2018

7:33am Sunday - ‘I did not say that.’

I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia - it never did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

This simply isn’t true - there are tapes, transcripts and even tweets to the contrary.

The Russia hoax continues, now it's ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

And despite continued rumblings from his own intelligence agencies Trump instead chose to take Vladimir Putin at his word. Speaking of the Russian leader in 2017, Trump said: “Every time he sees me, he says, ‘I didn’t do that,’ and I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it.” 8:11am Sunday - ‘Russia is laughing at us.’

If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

He’s probably spot on here actually. 11:28pm Sunday - ‘I’m not insecure, you are.’

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Here’s a section of that program in which people from both sides of the political divide talk about how they can get along better and reconcile their differences.

Last fall, Oprah Winfrey spoke with 14 Michigan voters, seven of whom voted for Donald Trump. Winfrey sat down with the voters again to get their thoughts on Trump's first year in office. https://t.co/fvItU7cDJN pic.twitter.com/XLC09keC0k — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 19, 2018

Trump didn’t make clear which facts were “incorrect” or what exactly he has against people having a mature discussion about politics but some people had a suggestion.

The rest of Oprah's segment was pretty normal, so this is probably what set Trump off tonight. https://t.co/lzMjCrTrgS pic.twitter.com/W7SsrtwaUT — Matt Ford (@fordm) February 19, 2018