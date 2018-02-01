Donald Trump's Latest Tweet Is An Embarrassing And Verifiable Lie

Donald Trump has claimed viewing figures for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address are the “highest number in” history - a false statement easily disproved with a simple Google search.

Thank you for all of the nice compliments and reviews on the State of the Union speech. 45.6 million people watched, the highest number in history. @FoxNews beat every other Network, for the first time ever, with 11.7 million people tuning in. Delivered from the heart!

According to media research company Nielsen, Obama scored 52.3 million for his inaugural address to a joint session of Congress in 2009, and just over 48 million for his first State of the Union speech in 2010.

Embarrassingly for Trump, Obama’s 2010 figures were reported at the time as a sign his popularity “may be slipping”.

Of course this is all familiar territory - then press secretary Sean Spicer was wheeled out last year to insist the crowd watching Trump’s inauguration in January was the biggest in history.

It was not.