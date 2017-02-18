Donald Trump has launched another scathing attack on US media, labelling news outlets that question him “the enemy of the American people” a day after one of the most extraordinary White House press conferences in political history.

On Friday the US President ranted on social media (again) about “fake news” outlets, tagging the New York Times, NBC News, ABC, CBS and CNN.

His latest Twitter outburst follows a combative news conference on Thursday, in which the US President goaded journalists, lied about the extent of his election victory and denied he was racist, whilst asking a black reporter to introduce him to the Congressional Black Caucus and telling a Jewish reporter to be quiet.