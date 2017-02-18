Donald Trump has launched another scathing attack on US media, labelling news outlets that question him “the enemy of the American people” a day after one of the most extraordinary White House press conferences in political history.
On Friday the US President ranted on social media (again) about “fake news” outlets, tagging the New York Times, NBC News, ABC, CBS and CNN.
His latest Twitter outburst follows a combative news conference on Thursday, in which the US President goaded journalists, lied about the extent of his election victory and denied he was racist, whilst asking a black reporter to introduce him to the Congressional Black Caucus and telling a Jewish reporter to be quiet.
The Republican billionaire frequently launches tirades against the US media, but has never before called them the “enemy” of the American people.
His comments sparked concern and outrage, with Human Rights Watch advising that the US President read their webpage on press freedom.
Tom Malinowski, former assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labour, was also shocked by Trump’s words.
Others pointed to countries that have branded journalists enemies of the state.
And members of the media spoke out about Trump’s comments, with many defending their trade.
On Thursday Trump said the media were “out of control” and that he would take his message “straight to the people”.
“I’m making this presentation directly to the American people with the media present... because many of our nation’s reporters and folks will not tell you the truth and will not treat the wonderful people of our country with the respect they deserve,” he told journalists at the White House press conference.
He also insisted his chaotic administration was actually a “fine-tuned machine”.
Despite the disastrous press conference Trump’s deputy assistant, Sebastian Gorka, later claimed on Newsnight that it was “fabulous”.