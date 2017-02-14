As we all know, Donald Trump is EVERYWHERE - and on Valentine’s Day, sorry, but there’s no exception.
NSFW Valentine’s Trump cards poking fun at the US President have appeared on Imgur, while a London-based creative duo have played on the leader of the Free World’s alleged narcissism with a range of their own.
Here’s a selection of the brash designs that have been posted on Imgur.
Elsewhere, Charlie Smith and Max Gill-Engel, from London, decided to take on Trump’s alleged ‘malignant narcissism’ in a series of Valentine’s cards - after his mental stability was called into question by psychologist Dr Lynne Meyer.
The pair designed three cards with the message “I love you - like Trump loves himself.”
Inside the cards read: “Roses are red, my wall will be ‘uge. I love myself and this person loves you. Happy Valentine’s Day.”
Smith told The Huffington Post UK: “We came up with the idea during a lunch break, after reading the article by a psychiatrist who genuinely believes Trump suffers from a condition called ‘malignant narcissism’.
“Certainly, it’s astonishing how Trump has so much love for himself, and we wanted to share some of that love around using Valentine’s Day to bring a bit of a light to a situation that looks increasingly dark.
“Often humour is a good creative response to troubling news - it tends to have more cut through as a way of addressing a problem or tackling an issue than argument alone.
“And we’ve seen that a lot with Trump - from the homemade protest signs that were designed for the women’s march in January to the ‘I’ll see you in court’ Twitter storm of last week - there’s been a wave of witty and creative forms of protest.”