Muslim MP Says Donald Trump Can Visit Britain, On One Condition

PA Wire/PA Images Donald Trump's future State Visit to the UK was thrown into doubt as critics slammed his sharing of anti-Muslim videos

Donald Trump’s contentious state visit to the UK should go ahead, but only if the US president promises to visit multicultural British communities, a Muslim MP has urged. Nadhim Zahawi wrote in a letter to the White House of his “strong discontent” over Trump’s sharing of inflammatory, anti-Islam videos from far-right party Britain First. He added that the American head of state should opt to spend time among British Muslims in their communities in places like Coventry, Birmingham and Manchester as part of any official trip to the UK.

PA Archive/PA Images Nadhim Zahawi countered those calling for Trump's future State Visit to be cancelled by suggesting a tour of diverse British cities

″[Y]ou would see how our Muslim communities live peaceably alongside others, enrich their local areas and contribute so much to society,” Zahawi wrote. Trump retweeted three short clips initially promoted by the hate group’s Deputy Leader Jayda Fransen to his 43m followers on Wednesday morning. The footage was emblazoned with captions including, “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!” and “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!”. The provenance of the videos was quickly established, with at least one of Fransen’s descriptions proving wildly inaccurate.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Trump retweeted videos published by Britain First's Jayda Fransen

Zahawi wrote to Trump: “The videos you have chosen to distribute... seek to conflate all Muslim[s] into one skewed and twisted stereotype in the hope of inciting religious hatred towards the Islamic community.” Touching upon controversial plans for Trump’s State Visit to Britain, Zahawi wrote: “You are soon due to visit the United Kingdom. When you are here, I believe you would find enlightening the experience of visiting our beautiful cities like Coventry, Birmingham, Manchester and London.” “They are so far removed from the stereotypes that the videos of Britain First try to portray,” he added. Doubts over visit Prime Minister Theresa May said of Trump’s retweets through a spokesperson: “It was wrong for the President to have done this.” The furore raised doubts over Trump’s future visit. Brendan Cox, husband of slain Labour MP Jo Cox, who was killed by a man shouting “Britain first”, said of the impact on Trump’s future visit: “I think this is the final nail in the coffin, so I don’t think it will happen.” Trump was officially invited to visit the UK soon after his inauguration in January. The plans were thrown into the long grass after widespread public dismay prompted a million-strong petition against them. But Downing Street on Wednesday sought to clarify that plans for Trump’s visit “remain in place”. Chukka Umunna said of No10′s defence: “This is feeble and outrageous. If promoting the propaganda of a racist far right group doesn’t cross the line, what does?” Trump’s official spokesperson Sarah Huckabee-Sanders told reporters the furore over the content of the videos wasn’t “the point”. “The threat has to be talked about and that was what the president was doing [by] bringing that up,” she said.