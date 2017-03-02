Donald Trump may visit the Queen at her Scottish residence of Balmoral during his state visit to the UK, it has been reported. According to the Daily Mail, the new US president could spend just one day in London on his October trip before heading north to Scotland. Back in January, the billionaire businessman was reported to be seeking the “Full Monty” when he visited the UK, including playing golf at the private Balmoral course, according to the Sun.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Donald Trump may visit the Queen at Balmoral, according to reports

As well as meeting the Queen, Trump has a number of other interests in Scotland, including some family connections. His mother was born in Stornoway, on the island of Lewis, so he may want to visit his ancestral homeland. Of course, Trump also has his famous golf course near Aberdeen. Trump’s trip was originally expected to take place in June but has reportedly been delayed until October so he can avoid protests. Trump’s vist prompted more than 1.8 million people to sign a petition calling for it to be cancelled following the Republican’s Muslim travel ban. Politicians reportedly hope that anger will have died down by the time Trump arrives later this year and that the trip will be less embarrassing.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Donald Trump's visit to the UK has already been postponed