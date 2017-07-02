Number 10 officials are “on alert” for a flying visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump.

Downing Street believes the billionaire property tycoon could drop in to his Aberdeenshire golf resort during a trip to Europe in two week’s time.

The Sunday Times reported that Theresa May’s team are on standby for Trump to visit Downing Street as well.

Trump is scheduled to visit France for Bastille Day celebrations on July 14, but could use the trip to make the unexpected hop across the Channel to see May in London.

It comes after a proposed official state visit was quietly scrapped last month amid fears over protests.

A government source said: “We expect him to go to his golf course. We are aware he might want to see the prime minister. [The Americans] haven’t requested that he comes and we haven’t invited him, but we are aware it might happen.”

Any visit this month would be much less formal than the previous proposal - and is unlikely to involve the Queen.