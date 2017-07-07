Donald Trump is keen to “move forward” from claims Russia interfered to get him elected president, having asked Vladimir Putin face-to-face whether they were true.

The much-anticipated meeting between the American president and Russian president began with Trump asking about the allegations, which Trump’s critics believe delivered Trump the presidency.

Putin denied it and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump was “rightly focused on how do we move forward from something that may be an intractable disagreement at this point”.

According to CBS News, Tillerson said Putin had asked for evidence of interference and Trump was reluctant to keep “relitigating of the past”.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who was also in the meeting, said Trump “accepted” Putin’s defence.

Tillerson told US journalists the pair “connected very quickly” and “there was a very clear positive chemistry between the two”.