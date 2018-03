All eyes will be on US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin today as they prepare to meet face-to-face for the first time.

The pair certainly have a lot to discuss when they get together at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, from the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine to the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

But there are some other, far less serious things the people of Twitter are ridiculously looking forward to seeing between the two of them.

1. That iconic handshake