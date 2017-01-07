Perhaps the best known of Donald Trump’s election promises was to build a wall at the US border with Mexico, which he claimed would be funded by the Mexicans themselves.

But one former Mexican president has got a fairly strong message for the US president-elect on that topic.

Vicente Fox, who was president between 2000 and 2006, tweeted:

Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument.

Another promise he can't keep. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that fucken wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

Sr Trump,the intelligence report is devastating.Losing election by more than 3M votes and in addition this.Are you a legitimate president? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

His response was cheered on by many...

@VicenteFoxQue

😍😍😍 I like this. Not only for the meaning, but also for the use of the F-word becoming 'politically correct' 😇😇😇😇😇😇😇 — أ. د. محمد المسعري (@almass3ari) January 7, 2017

@VicenteFoxQue Can you come be our President, please? — Alissa McLean (@alissakmclean) January 6, 2017

@VicenteFoxQue We hear you & don't blame you one damn bit! Know he does not represent a huge portion of Americans, we despise him! — Veronica Gliatti (@vgliatti) January 6, 2017

@VicenteFoxQue please keep telling our cheeto colored idiot of a president, and the idiots who voted for him this sir. Vaya con dios. — George **RESIST** (@gbmnyc) January 6, 2017

This is not the first time Fox has criticised the billionaire.

He has labelled him a “false prophet” and “ugly American”, as well as offering this gesture:

He has also repeatedly insisted he will not be paying for any such wall.

Fox’s successor and fellow ex-president also joined in with his own message:

To @realDonaldTrump : The more jobs you destroy in México, the more immigrants the American people will have. Think a little! — Felipe Calderón (@FelipeCalderon) January 6, 2017

The former Mexican presidents’ comments come after the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency concluded in a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election with the goal of helping Trump win.

Moscow is responsible for cyberattacks directed at the Democratic National Committee, the authors of the report argued.

Russian spies gained access to DNC networks in July 2015 and maintained access until at least June 2016, according to the report