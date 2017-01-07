Perhaps the best known of Donald Trump’s election promises was to build a wall at the US border with Mexico, which he claimed would be funded by the Mexicans themselves.
But one former Mexican president has got a fairly strong message for the US president-elect on that topic.
Vicente Fox, who was president between 2000 and 2006, tweeted:
His response was cheered on by many...
This is not the first time Fox has criticised the billionaire.
He has labelled him a “false prophet” and “ugly American”, as well as offering this gesture:
He has also repeatedly insisted he will not be paying for any such wall.
Fox’s successor and fellow ex-president also joined in with his own message:
The former Mexican presidents’ comments come after the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency concluded in a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election with the goal of helping Trump win.
Moscow is responsible for cyberattacks directed at the Democratic National Committee, the authors of the report argued.
Russian spies gained access to DNC networks in July 2015 and maintained access until at least June 2016, according to the report