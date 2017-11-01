The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. November 1, 2017

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends November 1, 2017

Criticism of Schumer, who is the Democratic leader in the US Senate, was picked up by news networks overnight, at least one of which was evidently viewed by Trump this morning.

"Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems" said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Schumer was damming in his response.

I guess it's not too soon to politicize a tragedy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

Unfortunately for Trump and Fox News, the criticism is misplaced as Jeff Flake, fresh from his scathing anti-Trump resignation speech last week pointed out, Schumer actually tried to change the law years ago. The diversity lottery was established in 1990 under Republican President George Bush senior and provides a legal pathway for people from countries with historically low immigration rates to the US. Fifty-thousand visas are offered annually and applicants are required to have completed at least a high school education or at least two years of work experience. Visas are distributed among nationals from six different regions.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Trump encounters a dinosaur at the White House yesterday.

Schumer was part of the so-called ‘Gang of 8’, eight senators who in 2013 sought to radically overhaul US immigration policy. Part of the group’s recommendations was to eliminate the diversity lottery. The bill was passed by the Senate but not the House meaning it never made it into law. And as pointed out, again by Flake, it would have actually increased the immigration system Trump is now calling for.

In fact, had the Senate Gang of 8 bill passed the House, it would have ended the Visa Lottery Program AND increased merit based visas. https://t.co/o3qJHHAv1C — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 1, 2017

Schumer later tweeted a strong statement criticising Trump further, comparing his response to that of George W Bush after the 9/11 attacks.

President Bush, in a moment of national tragedy, understood the meaning of his high office & sought to bring our country together. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

President Trump, where is your leadership? The contrast btwn Pres Bush’s actions after 9-11 & Pres Trump’s this am couldn't be starker. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

Pres Trump, instead of politicizing & dividing America which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy, should bring us together. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017