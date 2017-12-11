Why I Love Trump

Gosh writing that headline was painful. But give me a chance here.

In my day job, I work with some amazing children. On the way back from a trip the other day with some 8-12 year olds, the bus was awash with political talk, and it was all thanks to Trump.

Apathy or political ignorance amongst the young is one of my biggest pet peeves – and don’t get me wrong, it isn’t their fault. It is ours; the political systems, and the education systems. Trump however, seems to have ignited a fire within these young people. They are asking questions, getting angry, and most importantly – becoming civically active and politically vocal.

The theatrics of Trump’s regime makes it digestible for even the youngest members of our society. For even them, it all seems a little unreal, and like us, they too are hoping to wake up from what seems like a terrible nightmare. He speaks in a language that is understandable to the under-16s, and they are quite apt at translating to us older folk.

For example, the whole misogynistic attitude is something our young girls have to deal with in school on a day to day basis. They know it is not ok for the president of the ‘free’ world to say he would like to ‘grab someone by the pussy’, and quite rightly, they are pretty mad. They also know that building a wall on the Mexican border isn’t a solution to immigration. Our kids are smarter than the US president – these are the frightening realities we are contending with.

When the President is the butt of the joke for our children, we know something has gone terribly wrong. But I love it, because through his buffoonery he is arming a new generation of liberal minded, rational thinking, energy filled young people and pushing them towards the left. The next generation will be the ones who put an end to the long term tyrannical reign of the right, and who demand proper democracy, a fit-for-purpose voting system, and adherence to international conventions such as the Climate Agreement and the Human Rights Act. We just need to support, encourage and provide a platform for their new found interest.