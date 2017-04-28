Earlier this week the Associated Press released an interview with Donald Trump that was variously described as “bonkers”, “sick” and in parts, “unintelligible”.
Mere days later Reuters followed suit and while the general conversation appears to be slightly more coherent, the content traverses previously uncharted levels of WTF?
Saturday marks Trump’s 100th day in office and perhaps the most striking thing about the interview conducted in the Oval Office is that he genuinely doesn’t seem to be enjoying it.
Turns out being President is tough.
Let’s begin...