Jonathan Ernst / Reuters US President Donald Trump lets out a grimace as he finally nails the cross-arm handshake at the ASEAN summit in Manila

Donald Trump’s handshake is now well-known as one of the US president’s signature power plays, but in the Philippines he was left perplexed when forced to use both hands during the pageantry of a photocall.

The handshake chain is a set piece during the gathering of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which met in Manila on Monday. The cross-body exercise sees each leader extend their right arm over their left to shake the opposite hands of those next to them.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Trump breaks the line when he uses both hands to shake Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan's hand, rather than crossing his arms to shakes hands with the leaders standing opposite him

Trump was supposed to join hands with Vietnam’s Prime Minister, Nguyen Xuan, and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, but instead ended up cradling Nguyen’s hand with both of his - breaking the line in two. After messing up bigly, Trump looked around and the penny dropped. He then extended his arms outward, only to find he still hadn’t quite got it right.

Laughing, the President then crossed his arms and locked hands with the correct recipients. Naturally, having finally nailed it, Trump gave the leaders’ hands a good squeeze the effort of which was evident in the grimace on his face.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters The four stages of Trump's handshake fail

Trump’s latest trick, on the final leg of a tour of Asia that included a fish feeding scandal in Japan, inspired the internet.

good luck to whoever has three weeks to get this regional production of Mamma Mia! into shape pic.twitter.com/eCZ81VxbMi — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 13, 2017

Handshakes have become a focal point of Trump’s first year in office with the Republican being photographed using a full arsenal of unusual grips and techniques with various world leaders. Highlights have included a handshake with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that left him rolling his eyes (and another that was all fingers) - a white-knuckle exchange with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin using his left arm to stop Trump pulling him in. With German chancellor Angela Merkel Trump opted to use neither hand. In no apparent order, here’s a look at some of Trump’s handshake techniques. 1) The four finger salute

トランプと安倍及び各国リーダーとの握手集。身体言語研究者のコメント付きで、半分冗談だと思いますが確かにトランプからの暖かさは感じられません

Donald Trump’s bizarre ‘straight finger’ handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe has left everybody baffled https://t.co/bAb7xk55Ik — 島村 健作 (@shimamuraseitai) November 11, 2017

2) The eye roller

Journalist with a zoom camera has released actual footage of the handshake between US President Donald Trump and Japan's PM Shinzo Abe. pic.twitter.com/JOxTdYVNvo — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) February 15, 2017

February 11, 2017 at 09:13AM @gifsonfleek gifsarethenewtalking, donald trump, awkward, handshake, uncomfortable, shinzo abe, japanese prime… pic.twitter.com/YRY3VDA8MX — gifs on fleek (@GifsOnFleek) August 10, 2017

3) Trumped by Trudeau

Justin Trudeau Resists Donald Trump's Alpha Male Handshake | The Huffington Post https://t.co/6LToKoQIRq — Alain Castonguay (@castala) February 13, 2017

4) No hands

Having given Shinzo Abe a 45 minute handshake, Donald Trump refuses to shake hands with Angela Merkel pic.twitter.com/l7jAnhiSvD — Nick Hilton (@nickfthilton) March 17, 2017

5) The walkabout

Séquence serrages de mains toniques pour les deux couples présidentiels. 🤝 #14juillet pic.twitter.com/vunk3yxm5I — franceinfo (@franceinfo) July 14, 2017

6) No-bow

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Japanese emperor with a handshake and nod, but no bow https://t.co/tpXljFXbUg pic.twitter.com/j1YXdblC0J — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 6, 2017

7) Deathly grip

Trump greets Filipino President Duterte with a handshake days after Duterte confessed to MURDERING a man https://t.co/Qba7NLuoS0 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 13, 2017

8) The special relationship

No hand holding for Theresa May as Donald Trump's state visit appears to be binned for now https://t.co/CQX9hbj1uE #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/GenUXJNiO9 — HuffPost UK (@HuffPostUK) June 21, 2017

9) The arm jig

Donald Trump's Long Awaited Handshake with Vladimir Putin Is Here, and It Came with a Weird Arm Jig https://t.co/wl7MVMpcCj via @MarieClaire — Jesse morgan (@Jessemo06459785) September 11, 2017