    Donald Trump’s Handshake In Manila Tops His List Of Most Bizarre Greetings

    'What the hell is happening?'

    13/11/2017 11:55 GMT
    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    US President Donald Trump lets out a grimace as he finally nails the cross-arm handshake at the ASEAN summit in Manila

    Donald Trump’s handshake is now well-known as one of the US president’s signature power plays, but in the Philippines he was left perplexed when forced to use both hands during the pageantry of a photocall. 

    The handshake chain is a set piece during the gathering of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which met in Manila on Monday. 

    The cross-body exercise sees each leader extend their right arm over their left to shake the opposite hands of those next to them. 

    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Trump breaks the line when he uses both hands to shake Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan's hand, rather than crossing his arms to shakes hands with the leaders standing opposite him

    Trump was supposed to join hands with Vietnam’s Prime Minister, Nguyen Xuan, and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, but instead ended up cradling Nguyen’s hand with both of his - breaking the line in two.

    After messing up bigly, Trump looked around and the penny dropped. He then extended his arms outward, only to find he still hadn’t quite got it right. 

    Laughing, the President then crossed his arms and locked hands with the correct recipients. 

    Naturally, having finally nailed it, Trump gave the leaders’ hands a good squeeze the effort of which was evident in the grimace on his face. 

    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    The four stages of Trump's handshake fail

    Trump’s latest trick, on the final leg of a tour of Asia that included a fish feeding scandal in Japan, inspired the internet. 

    Handshakes have become a focal point of Trump’s first year in office with the Republican being photographed using a full arsenal of unusual grips and techniques with various world leaders. 

    Highlights have included a handshake with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that left him rolling his eyes (and another that was all fingers) - a white-knuckle exchange with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin using his left arm to stop Trump pulling him in.

    With German chancellor Angela Merkel Trump opted to use neither hand. 

    In no apparent order, here’s a look at some of Trump’s handshake techniques.

    1) The four finger salute

    2) The eye roller

    3) Trumped by Trudeau 

    4) No hands

    5) The walkabout

    6) No-bow 

    7) Deathly grip

    8) The special relationship

    9) The arm jig

