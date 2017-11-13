Donald Trump’s handshake is now well-known as one of the US president’s signature power plays, but in the Philippines he was left perplexed when forced to use both hands during the pageantry of a photocall.
The handshake chain is a set piece during the gathering of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which met in Manila on Monday.
The cross-body exercise sees each leader extend their right arm over their left to shake the opposite hands of those next to them.
Trump was supposed to join hands with Vietnam’s Prime Minister, Nguyen Xuan, and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, but instead ended up cradling Nguyen’s hand with both of his - breaking the line in two.
After messing up bigly, Trump looked around and the penny dropped. He then extended his arms outward, only to find he still hadn’t quite got it right.
Laughing, the President then crossed his arms and locked hands with the correct recipients.
Naturally, having finally nailed it, Trump gave the leaders’ hands a good squeeze the effort of which was evident in the grimace on his face.
Trump’s latest trick, on the final leg of a tour of Asia that included a fish feeding scandal in Japan, inspired the internet.
Handshakes have become a focal point of Trump’s first year in office with the Republican being photographed using a full arsenal of unusual grips and techniques with various world leaders.
Highlights have included a handshake with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that left him rolling his eyes (and another that was all fingers) - a white-knuckle exchange with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin using his left arm to stop Trump pulling him in.
With German chancellor Angela Merkel Trump opted to use neither hand.
In no apparent order, here’s a look at some of Trump’s handshake techniques.