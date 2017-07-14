Donald Trump has revealed his much-vaunted border wall with Mexico will be shorter than originally planned and... transparent.

Speaking aboard Air Force One in a conversation reporters were originally led to believe was off the record, the President argued the threat of large bags of drugs being thrown over the barrier necessitated the move.

He said: “One of the things with the wall is you need transparency. You have to be able to see through it. In other words, if you can’t see through that wall — so it could be a steel wall with openings, but you have to have openings because you have to see what’s on the other side of the wall.