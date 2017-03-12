The raid was the first military operation authorised by President Trump and his administration’s official line has been that it was “a successful operation by all standards”. Trump insisted in a statement the operation helped obtain intelligence “that will assist the U.S. in preventing terrorism against its citizens and people around the world”. But an investigation from Yemen by journalist Iona Craig and published in The Intercept has laid bare the reality of what actually happened through interviews with survivors of the raid in the village of al Ghayil in Yemen’s al Bayda province.

Five-yr-old Sinan described to me how he was shot at from behind by helicopter gunship fire and saw his mother die https://t.co/kGqrbw4Rp8 — Iona Craig أيونا (@ionacraig) March 9, 2017

One section reads: “Nesma al Ameri, an elderly village matriarch who lost four family members in the raid, described how the attack helicopters began firing down on anything that moved. As she recounted the horror of what happened, Sinan tapped her on the arm. “No, no. The bullets were coming from behind,” the 5-year-old insisted, interrupting to demonstrate how he was shot at and his mother gunned down as they ran for their lives. “From here to here,” Sinan said, putting two fingers to the back of his head and drawing an invisible line to illustrate the direction of the bullet exiting her forehead. His mother fell to the ground next to him, still clutching his baby brother in her arms. Sinan kept running.” In the days after the raid on 29 January, US military officials told Reuters that Trump approved his first covert counterterrorism operation without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations. In an interview with CNN on Friday, Craig said this indeed appeared to be the case.

Iona Craig: From the evidence I saw, there was poor decision making, bad judgement and incompetence in Yemen raid https://t.co/4Fg4QSq6Ip — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 10, 2017