Donald Trump has been derided after it was reported that he wants his female staff to “dress like women”.
The news website Axios was told by a source that women working for his campaign felt pressured to wear dresses to impress the billionaire businessman.
Men also reportedly have their appearances scrutinised and are expected to be dressed “sharply”.
The website quoted the source as saying: “You’re always supposed to wear a tie. If it’s not a Trump tie, you can get away with Brooks Brothers. But I’d suggest Armani.”
The only person who apparently gets away with breaching the unofficial dress code is Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon.
Trump’s sartorial expectations of women have sparked a backlash online leading to the hashtag #DressLikeAWoman.
Many women have since shared images of what they wear to work...
While others posted pictures of famous women...
Some highlighted women from the past...
One person also shared this handy advice for anyone wanting to dress like a woman: