Donald Trump has been derided after it was reported that he wants his female staff to “dress like women”.

The news website Axios was told by a source that women working for his campaign felt pressured to wear dresses to impress the billionaire businessman.

Men also reportedly have their appearances scrutinised and are expected to be dressed “sharply”.

The website quoted the source as saying: “You’re always supposed to wear a tie. If it’s not a Trump tie, you can get away with Brooks Brothers. But I’d suggest Armani.”