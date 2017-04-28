100) That being President is a full-time job Just this week in a remarkable interview with Reuters, Donald trump appeared to suggest he wasn’t having such a great time being President.

I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.

Awww, diddums. 99) That 100 days is a big deal even if you say it isn’t Trump recently called the first 100 days of being President an “artificial barrier” which may have had something to do with the 29 things he pledged to get done in the timeframe that are yet to be completed.

WH yesterday: 100 day measurement "artificial"

WH Today: Trump has done more in 100 days since Roosevelt pic.twitter.com/9jylfbwODL — Richard Madan (@RichardMadan) April 25, 2017

98) That Arnie doesn’t take any shit Don’t start a fight with Arnie over rating because he will destroy you.

97) That even guests can show you up in gloriously spectacular fashion This is Irish PM Enda Kenny launching an extraordinary veiled attack on Donald J. Trump’s immigration policy whilst standing right next to him back in March.

96) That his fans would start burning Harry Potter books And JK Rowling will burn them in return.

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

95) That the people of Bowling Green were massacred Kellyanne Conway has been a source of unlimited amusement since taking on the role of Counselor to the President but the Bowling Green Massacre claim was a cut above.

shame on Kellyanne Conway for attempting to politicize the Bowling Green massacre, in which I was killed — PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) February 3, 2017

94) That you can’t go around accusing China of being a currency manipulator if you want them onside One of Trump’s pledges was to designate China a currency manipulator, setting the stage for possible trade penalties because “we’re like the piggy bank that’s being robbed. We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country, and that’s what they’re doing.” Now? Abandoned. Trump says he doesn’t want to punish China when it is cooperating in a response to North Korean provocations. He also says China has stopped manipulating its currency for unfair trade advantage. But China was moving away from that behaviour well before he took office. Also set aside: repeated vows to slap high tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump called China a currency manipulator 30 times on Twitter, repeatedly attacking Obama over it.



Now: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/GxYX1nKLxQ — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 16, 2017

93) That banning ‘bad people’ isn’t that straightforward Remember his immigration ban? That went well...

NY CITY JFK protesting Illegitimate Trump.1 of hundreds of protests around the nation defending immigration&against religious discrimination pic.twitter.com/RSZEJu7EIC — Robert Walker (@ROBERTMWALKER) January 29, 2017

92) That humans come in more than just the ‘white male version’ Compare and contrast...

This is Trump signing the executive order over abortion, surrounded only by white males #ResistTrump #herbodyherrules pic.twitter.com/sUnA85hIxz — soy boy (@MasonPaaker) January 25, 2017

Just signed referral of Swedish #climate law, binding all future governments to net zero emissions by 2045. For a safer and better future. pic.twitter.com/OqOO2y8BU6 — Isabella Lövin (@IsabellaLovin) February 3, 2017

91) That terrorists come in all shapes, colours and sizes

A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

@realDonaldTrump one of your supporters attacked a mosque in Quebec, how is that getting smart Cheeto Hitler? — Ben Pearce (@BenPearceDJ) February 3, 2017

90) That judges erm... judge And they spend a lot of time in court, naturally.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

"SEE YOU IN COURT"

"Ok cool, that is where we work, so it is very convenient for us" — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 10, 2017

89) How the lights in the White House work Well, we assume he’s figured it out by now. Barack Obama never had any problems.

Those damn lights ;) A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:33am PST

Can't turn the White House lights on; can't turn caps lock off. Someone teach the Trump administration how to press buttons twice. — James Harkin (@eggshaped) February 9, 2017

There are more typos in the White House's "unreported terror attacks" list than there are unreported terror attacks — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) February 7, 2017

87) That people are forever going to mock his tiny hands

What's really hilarious about this picture is how Trump has contorted his body to try and make his Tiny Hands look bigger than they are. pic.twitter.com/K6i8tEjVHy — Christy (@cameobraid) April 24, 2017

If historical Kellyanne Conway were asked to defend Jack the Ripper on CNN: "many days, he didn't murder people." https://t.co/uk0LJUfoT1 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 7, 2017

85) That the truth is basically what Trump thinks it is

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

84) Who is friends are Jake Tapper: “A lot of Republicans on Capitol Hill were also upset when President Trump was asked about Vladimir Putin being a ‘killer’ and the President said: ‘The US has got a lot of killers, you think our country is so innocent?’ And then he explained he was talking about US involvement in Iraq. “To be clear, Putin is a human rights abuser not to mention curious murders of his political opponents. Is he equating the war in Iraq with what Putin does?” Kellyanne Conway: “No, he’s just answering the question as asked. A lot of this stems from the fact that there just seems to be charge and accusation after charge and accusation that somehow President Trump and Vladimir Putin are BFFs. That is not true.” Erm... we’ll just leave this here...

Trump talks about his relationship with Putin back in 2013 🤔 #Confused #1in pic.twitter.com/nDdzldE1gf — AJ Joshi (@AJ) February 7, 2017

83) What ‘Easy D’ means to most people

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Dude, if you want easy D, you can find it on Grindr. https://t.co/RiKdNVEOB7 — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 8, 2017

82) That the wind is the greatest threat to his image

Hilarious ... wind reveals the full extent of Trump make-up! pic.twitter.com/0Vrv39Sl8w — Steve Clark (@steveclarkuk) February 13, 2017

81) That Alec Baldwin’s impression of him is deceptively good This appeared in a newspaper in the Dominican Republic in February.

EL NACIONAL

80) That even fictional White House staff have it in for him.

A sign at a #TrumpBanProtest in Scotland pic.twitter.com/qgYCWEo9h5 — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) January 30, 2017

"Bawbag!" They actually use the word "Bawbag!" This made my day. Thank you Scotland! #blockTrump. https://t.co/cnH4irqPq8 — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) February 9, 2017

I would give my right arm to see #PresidentBawbag trending across the globe tonight! 👏🏻 @Richard_Schiff — Gael McMahon (@GaelMcmahon) February 10, 2017

79) Oh, and rappers

A Tribe Called Quest and Busta Rhymes just called Donald Trump "President Agent Orange," and closed by demanding people "resist" #Grammys pic.twitter.com/eJJAVheZsS — GlobalFaction (@GlobalFaction) February 15, 2017

78) What NATO actually is. This is a genuine transcript from a genuine interview with the genuine President of the United States. They had a quote from me that NATO’s obsolete. But they didn’t say why it was obsolete. I was on Wolf Blitzer, very fair interview, the first time I was ever asked about NATO, because I wasn’t in government. People don’t go around asking about NATO if I’m building a building in Manhattan, right? So they asked me, Wolf ... asked me about NATO, and I said two things. NATO’s obsolete — not knowing much about NATO, now I know a lot about NATO — NATO is obsolete, and I said, “And the reason it’s obsolete is because of the fact they don’t focus on terrorism.” You know, back when they did NATO there was no such thing as terrorism. TRANSLATION: “I didn’t know what NATO actually is when I talked about it during the election.

Trump really is an idiot. He's other things too, but an idiot is one of the primary column headers. https://t.co/ltjmJ2CCsg — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) April 24, 2017

77) That his first day as President wasn’t going to be as simple as he thought On a campaign website page which has since mysteriously disappeared, Trump said:

On day one of the Trump Administration, we will ask Congress to immediately deliver a full repeal of Obamacare.

As you may well be aware, this did not happen.

Remember when Trump was going to "tear up" Obamacare on day one while providing no plan or details...



That was cool...#Trump100Days pic.twitter.com/o0Akcqz0aB — John Bisognano (@johnbisognano) April 24, 2017

76) That people are going to examine the backgrounds of people he hires Remember Michael Flynn? He didn’t last long, did he?

Michael Flynn accepted money from Russia. Trump was either too lazy to find this out or knew and made him the NSA anyway. #Trumprussia — Sean Kent (@seankent) April 25, 2017

75) That “drain the swamp” means “drain the swamp” Oh, hang on. He hasn’t learned that at all. Trump promised that in his first 100 days he would enact ethics reforms to “drain the swamp” and reduce corrupting influences of special interests on politics.

Here's your "outsider" drain-the-swamp political revolution, Trump voters: the *exact same shit* that everyone has tried before. https://t.co/xWLXRriUsT — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) April 26, 2017

74) That it’s important to keep your advisors up to speed In the immediate aftermath of the firing of Flynn, Kellyanne Conway was forced into an excruciating interview. In an exchange on NBC’s Today Show with Matt Lauer, she appeared to imply the national security advisor would have kept his job had he not stood down, simply because the President is “extremely loyal”. Lauer said: “Yesterday you said that Michael Flynn had the full confidence of the President. Later Sean Spicer said the President was evaluating the situation and then Michael Flynn resigns overnight. Were you out of the loop on this?” To which she replied: “No not at all, both were true. The President is very loyal, he’s a very loyal person and by night’s end Mike Flynn decided it was best to resign, he knew he’d become a lightning rod and he made that decision.”

Remember when Kellyanne Conway said Michael Flynn had Trump's "full confidence"?



It was, like, five hours ago. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 14, 2017

73) That ads are for ad breaks The Office of Government Ethics wrote to White House attorneys that there was reason to believe that Conway violated the standards of ethical conduct for executive employees by endorsing the president’s daughter’s products during a television interview in February.

Kellyanne on Fox—“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff…I’m gonna just going to give a free commercial here”



Here's federal ethics law many are pointing to pic.twitter.com/cAEARzsFFM — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 9, 2017

72) That if a reporter asks you a tough question you can just ignore it CNN’s Jim Acosta attempted to question Trump about Russia at the end of an astounding press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu in February. It did not go as planned.

I tried — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 15, 2017

71) That battling terrorists is more difficult than he thought Trump’s first military operation authorisation was the now infamous botched raid in Yemen.

Trump orders the Yemen raid, leaves the Situation Room, tweets about ratings, a soldier is killed...no intel from it. Absolutely disgraceful — Will Walker (@wjjwalker) March 2, 2017

70) That his actions have an effect much further afield than just the US London - 20/02/2017

"We say sack Theresa May," crowd chants at Parliament Square @UKStopTrump rally #TrumpDebate pic.twitter.com/mD72L4IgY2 — George Bowden (@georgebowden) February 20, 2017

69) That being President is “fun” - allegedly During an extraordinary press conference in February, Trump hit out at protestors, the media and “leakers”. Before facing questions he said: “The level of dishonesty is out of control.” He became more agitated and lambasted the media’s “tone” of “hatred”, adding: “I’m really not a bad person by the way.” He went on to rail at the US broadcaster CNN in particular, hitting out at the “exclusive anti-Trump” panels and that “when I go to rallies they want to throw placards at CNN”. “I watch it, I see it, I’m amazed by it,” he said of one of its evening shows. But he insisted he was not “ranting and raving”: “I’m not, you’re just dishonest people. I’m having fun.” But he then went on to argue: “I won, I won ... there’s zero chaos, this is a fine-tuned machine.” Over more than an hour, Trump argued how he “inherited a mess. A mess, at home and abroad” and claimed how he had the “biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan” - when his victory was smaller than Barack Obama’s. Fun. Right... 68) That his aides will say almost anything to defend him Discussing the above-mentioned press conference, Trump’s deputy assistant, Sebastian Gorka appeared later that day on Newsnight and claimed it was “fabulous”. If you can bear it you can watch the entire exchange here.

#Newsnight Just cut the line to Sebastian Gorka. It's like watching an evil David Brent. — Mark (@markofbattersea) February 16, 2017

67) That if you ask a loaded question... In February, Trump’s campaign website published a so-called “Media Accountability Study” in an effort to understand what those favourable to the President think about the press. This was just one of the heavily-loaded questions.

DONALDJTRUMPCOM

It didn’t quite go to plan though.

Trump has a survey on his website about media bias. It would TERRIBLE if we all took it to balance out the results!https://t.co/KNkZXy1QrC pic.twitter.com/SD5dgA7po2 — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) February 17, 2017

66) That it’s not cool to echo genuinely evil people

@realDonaldTrump Reporter for 23 yrs. I've saved lives, exposed corruption, put criminals in jail. Today you said I'm an enemy of the people — Robert Anglen (@robertanglen) February 18, 2017

65) That if you cite a terrorist attack you’d better make damn sure it actually happened Trump used his platform at a Florida rally to shed light on a terrible terror attack to hit Sweden. The only problem was that no such attack ever took place.

#TrumpRally #swedishincident

Maybe there *was* an attempted attack in Sweden but it was thwarted by their counter-terrorism measures ...... pic.twitter.com/owAdUmGm8B — Smile & Nod Politely (@mrbimler) February 19, 2017

This is the man Trump brought on stage pic.twitter.com/cHtvop8EYX — Andrew Hibbard (@andrewhibbard) February 19, 2017

63) Other countries won’t be afraid to make up for your shortcomings Remember the picture of Trump signing an abortion order surrounded by men? Well, that banned US-funded groups worldwide from providing information on abortion. Rather wonderfully both Norway and the Netherlands pledged an increase in funding in response and then were swiftly joined by Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg, Finland, Canada and Cape Verde. Bravo.

Donald Trump:

— Let's stop funding #abortion!

Netherlands & Belgium:

— It's ok, we'll pay for them. 😘 — Grégory S. Rorive (@gsrorive) January 26, 2017

62) That Alex Jones does have an “impressive reputation” - but for all the wrong reasons Of all the disturbing stories to emerge surrounding the Trump administration, one of threatened to, well, trump all the others. Alex Jones was reportedly to take on the role of “occasional information source and validator for the President of the United States” and it was revealed the pair chat on the phone regularly. Who is Alex Jones? This guy...

I don't drink fluoridated water! Neither should you! pic.twitter.com/uuwKt4c9T1 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 31, 2017

I just clicked onto Joe Rogan interviewing Alex Jones live now, and he is fucking batshit. Like batshit. Utter nutter. — Mike Kevan (@mikekevan87) February 1, 2017

61) That his immigration stance has very real consequences In February a Mexican man reportedly took his own life almost immediately after being deported from the US. The BBC reported Guadalupe Olivas Valencia jumped from a bridge near the El Chaparral border post, between San Diego and Tijuana, just half an hour after being deported for the third time. Witnesses reported Olivas was visibly distressed and shouting that he did not want to return to Mexico. 60) That the Washington Post won’t take shit lying down

there's emo, emocore, and then there's the new Washington Post banner pic.twitter.com/fEKgcf1K57 — Esther Webber (@estwebber) February 22, 2017

59) Nigel Farage will do anything for a photo op

Dinner with The Donald. pic.twitter.com/KAdvZ84d2Y — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 26, 2017

Two things:

1. Farage was not invited to this dinner. Squeezed in at last second

2. Sec. State Tillerson is dining w/wife alone across room — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2017

Busted. 58) That being President is a 24-hour job

57) That when even George W. Bush is having a go, something is really, really wrong

In one interview, Dubya takes more shots at Trump than he did at Obama over the eight years of his presidency pic.twitter.com/KEUf2C95E1 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 27, 2017

56) That sometimes you just can’t rely on the people to #MAGA

Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

The big Trump rally happening now in Bellingham, WA. The energy is electric. People are coming out en masse to make America laugh again. pic.twitter.com/c3cwnhHmGf — Erica Melzer (@ladylovescode) February 27, 2017

55) That banning certain media outlets from briefings is a bit... y’know, dictatory Sean Spicer caused outrage after banning a number of news organisations, including the BBC, from a White House press briefing in February.

"Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech." -Benjamin Franklin #FreedomOfThePress pic.twitter.com/u0iXMrFSBc — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) February 25, 2017

54) That ‘TrumpDraws’ is the best Twitter account on the internet

53) That your war record follows you everywhere Trump drew sharp criticism from US veterans after making a speech aboard a new warship carrier whilst wearing a military coat and hat - despite his own questionable service record. The President appeared to relish sporting a green naval bomber jacket and baseball cap when he spoke in Virginia on Thursday and made clear his delight: “You know what, they just gave me this beautiful jacket. They said, ‘Here Mr President, please take this home.’ “I said, ‘Let me wear it,’ and then they gave me the beautiful hat and I said, ‘You know, maybe I’ll do that’. We have a great ‘Make America great again’ hat but I said, ‘This is a special day, we’re wearing this, right?’”

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Trump aboard the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington.

Before this the athletically-built, six foot two-tall, 22-year-old played American football, tennis, squash and was just about to fall in love with golf.

My skin crawls watching this man wear the uniform of my service. This is disgraceful. https://t.co/V9BnXk7y4p — Cynical Spunkferret (@namtien92) March 2, 2017

52) How the news works (OK, he still hasn’t grasped this one) Remember this?

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

This is how Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to defend the explosive claim.

51) That his record on women is well-known and won’t ever be forgotten

On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Donald Trump celebrating International Women's Day is like Hannibal Lecter celebrating Vegan Awareness Week. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) March 8, 2017

50) That his Press Secretary can outdo even parody versions of himself

I just can't get over this argument.



"Look at the size. This is the Democrats. This is us." pic.twitter.com/0lPfRxFvMf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 7, 2017

49) That people will look for meaning in anything

The Statue of Liberty has gone dark.

Perfect symbolism for the Trump era on #DayWithoutAWoman on #InternationalWomensDay. pic.twitter.com/dzj9t5IANC — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 8, 2017

48) That airquotes are not an acceptable part of a White House Press Secretary’s repertoire Spicer, the man still showing the residual effects of a former incarnation as a deer basking in headlights, was left foundering once again during yet another painful-to-watch press briefing in March. As well as “alternative facts” it turned out the Trump administration had another version of the truth up its sleeve as helpfully illustrated by this horrifying cartoon. Introducing, the Trump airquote.

47) That you need to back up your wild claims with proof

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says WH will not present any proof of President Trump's allegation that President Obama committed a crime. — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) March 7, 2017

Oh... 46) That Obama didn’t play as much golf as he thought 2014

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

2017

45) That global warming still isn’t really a thing Trump’s pre-President stance on climate change is well-documented - mainly by himself.

Ice storm rolls from Texas to Tennessee - I'm in Los Angeles and it's freezing. Global warming is a total, and very expensive, hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2013

And if his choice of EPA Chief is anything to go by, he hasn’t changed his mind.

EPA chief Scott Pruitt says carbon dioxide is not a primary contributor to global warming https://t.co/RFBRZmW6wg #climatechange #Resist — dora wiilliams (@rodeodance) March 9, 2017

As Ed Miliband put it...

44) That the truth is what he says it is This is quite simply depressing. In March, Sean Spicer was responding to questions about a jobs report released this morning indicating continued growth in the US economy. President Trump had hailed the news by retweeting The Drudge Report.

But during the election campaign last year Trump called the very same Department of Labor report one of the “biggest hoaxes in American modern politics”. Spicer was asked about the sudden change of heart.

President Trump on the job report, per Sean Spicer: “They may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now.” https://t.co/8HYuY2A7tJ — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2017

To quote Ed Miliband: “Ffs.” 43) That the kitchen is a very dangerous place This..

Q: Do you know if Trump Tower was wiretapped?



Kellyanne: There was an article this week—you can be spied on via a camera in your microwave pic.twitter.com/rObFkIrLGG — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 13, 2017

Good lord.

42) That people aren’t just going to forget about his tax returns Last year

In interview I told @AP that my taxes are under routine audit and I would release my tax returns when audit is complete, not after election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2016

Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

Of course. 41) That despite being President he’s still not to busy to take on Snoop Dogg This is a still from Snoop Dogg’s video for his song Lavender.

YouTube

Trump took it well, obviously.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @SnoopDogg actually you told your followers to shoot Hillary and became Prez. Next stop for Snoop: White House! — Vicky Kuperman (@vickykuperman) March 18, 2017

40) That when he promised a wall, people wanted it ASAP

@realDonaldTrump WHY? Why no border funding this year? YOU PROMISED US!! That's why we voted for you!! I won't make that mistake again. — Michael Greer (@thetalentscout) April 25, 2017

39) That when he promised to “drain the swamp” people wanted him to drain the swamp

@realDonaldTrump I voted for you. I thought you would drain the swamp. But, you have jumped right in with your waders on. Depressing RINOS. — John Harris (@212pictures) April 25, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Why are you working with the GOP establishment. I thought you were going to drain the swamp. I am sorry I voted for you. We are not safe — Rod Baker (@rodlsgto) April 26, 2017

38) That when he promised to stop the flood of refugees people wanted him to stop the flood of refugees

@realDonaldTrump Your wife is rambling about letting refugees in. I voted for you to keep us safe. Looks like business as usual for Washington puppet — Ray (@str8upyurs) April 27, 2017

37) That when he said “America First” people thought he really meant America First

@realDonaldTrump Daca? China? Wars in Middle East? America first? Your a joke. I voted for you, and wont vote for you again. — Jack Dublin (@Jack_Dublin) April 24, 2017

36) That when he said he would fight for “forgotten Americans” people thought he would fight for forgotten Americans

@realDonaldTrump @realDonaldTrump It very much upsets me that I voted for you. And you serve the oligarchy, not the people. You really stepped in it now. — John (@simplyliving4) April 21, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I voted for you. I'm a veteran and a single parent of 3, unemployed. The "forgotten man". DAM FLIP FLOPPER! Piss off... — Dominick (@ZiehmeD) April 15, 2017

35) That when he said he’s release his tax returns people thought he would release his tax returns

@jaketapper @realDonaldTrump you said you would release them - so much for your transparency. Sorry I voted for you. — s mark (@smark05) April 18, 2017

34) That when he said he’d stay out of Syria that people thought he’d stay out of Syria

@realDonaldTrump @USNavy I voted for you because you promise to stay out of Syria. Shame on me! — Lauro Siwel (@Orual7) April 11, 2017

@realDonaldTrump You lost my support forever with attack on Syria. Feel helpless as president I voted for leads USA to certain destruction — Cheryl Hutchinson (@cherylohio60) April 11, 2017

33) That people really look forward to a tour of the White House

@POTUS Thanks for cancelling my White House tour and ruining my vacation. I regret voting for you. — Katie Wagner (@wagnerkatie26) April 10, 2017

32) That rogue fast-food workers can cause mayhem In mid-March McDonalds all of a sudden appeared to wade in heavily on the political situation in the US.

Twitter

The fast food giant later posted a tweet following the incident, explaining what had happened:

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

It was a bit awkward considering Trump is such a fan of McDonald’s...

Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016 A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on May 26, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

31) That “forgotten Americans” are indeed easily forgotten In March Trump blithely said he knows his healthcare plan would hurt poorer Americans the worst.

This literally happened...

Tucker Carlson: "The counties who voted for you will do far worse under your plan"

Donald Trump: "Oh, I know..." pic.twitter.com/tsG96kybxe — William LeGate (@williamlegate) March 16, 2017

Nice. 30) That if he was Mayor of a fictional town it would still be terrifying

29) That Angela Merkel is an absolute boss That look...

President Trump says "at least we have something in common" to Merkel regarding wiretapping https://t.co/7eshI3B0Ng https://t.co/i5M0gV24p6 — CNN (@CNN) March 17, 2017

28) That his approval rating would suck

Approval at 100 days (Gallup)

JFK: 83%

Nixon: 62%

Carter: 63%

Reagan: 68%

Bush: 56%

Clinton: 55%

W Bush: 62%

Obama: 65%

Trump yesterday: 39% — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 28, 2017

27) That those pesky Russia allegations weren’t going to go away And, old tweets from your own aides would put them sharply in focus. A tweet sent by Kellyanne Conway in 2016 was vigorously recirculated in light of the FBI’s confirmation it is investigating alleged links between Trump’s associates and Russia. In October last year the counselor to the president appeared on Fox News to discuss the probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails. During the interview she said: “If you’re under your second FBI investigation in the same year then you do have a… corruption and an ethics problem.” After the segment she tweeted this, which a few months later took on a whole new meaning.

Most honest people I know are not under FBI investigation, let alone two. https://t.co/UcSmSA5aTj — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 29, 2016

26) That Day 60 would be a nightmare Monday 21 March was a bad day for Donald Trump - so bad in fact he seemed determined to forget it (and eight others) before it was even over.

Pres Trump loses count. Says he's only been in office 52 days. Actually today is Day 60. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 21, 2017

Today is day 60 of the Trump presidency. He just said he's only been in office for "52 days" and then "51 days." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 20, 2017

The highlight of the day was a real-time ass-whooping from his own FBI Director. James Comey finally confirmed during a House Intelligence Committee hearing that he was investigating whether Trump’s associates coordinated with Russian officials in an effort to sway the 2016 presidential election. In an apparent attempt to deflect from what the public was hearing, and whilst the hearing was still ongoing, the official Twitter account of the President tweeted the following.

The NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not influence electoral process. pic.twitter.com/d9HqkxYBt5 — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017

Comey was asked about the content of the tweet as the hearing was ongoing. He said: “I’m sorry. I haven’t been following anyone on Twitter while I’ve been sitting here.” Senator Jim Himes then read one of the tweets aloud. He added: “This tweet has gone out to millions of Americans. Is the tweet, as I read it to you, is that accurate?” Comey responded by directly contradicting Trump, saying: “It certainly wasn’t our intention to say that today. “That’s not something that was looked at.”

Well, that's the first time an FBI director commented on the president's tweets about the FBI director's comments on the president's tweets. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) March 20, 2017

Good lesson for the president: wait until your top intelligence officials are finished testifying before mischaracterizing their testimony. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) March 20, 2017

TRUMP: CHOO CHOO!!



BANNON: No, Donnie, that's a truck.



TRUMP: Nooo! It's a Choo Choo!



BANNON: *sigh* Fine, it's a choo choo.



TRUMP: YAY! pic.twitter.com/aL9xulM1hG — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) March 23, 2017

We will immediately repeal and replace ObamaCare - and nobody can do that like me. We will save $'s and have much better healthcare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2016

Busted. 23) That three million undocumented people voted in the election (they didn’t) Questioned by Time magazine in March Trump stood by his repeatedly debunked claim. He said: “Well I think I will be proved right about that too.” No one, anywhere has found any evidence that three million people voted illegally in the election. It should be noted this is the same number by which Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Coincidence? No. 22) That Angela Merkel is an absolute boss (again) Trump handed Angela Merkel a fake £300 billion bill for money he claims Germany “owes” Nato during the German Chancellor’s visit to Washington, the Sunday Times reported. A fake bill. Let that sink in.

He seriously tried to invoice Germany for $374 billion because he doesn't understand how NATO funding works. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/sLrEsnUFWi pic.twitter.com/oA69AKQYgG — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 26, 2017

Merkel “took it calmly and will not respond to such provocations,” an unnamed minister was quoted as saying. 21) That no matter what, Fox News would have his back (even if that means twisting the truth) Fox News was ridiculed after deciding a world leader doing his job in his place of work was worthy of its own “alert”.

News Alert: @POTUS spending weekend working at the White House. pic.twitter.com/kAtZVQE2Mr — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 26, 2017

Only trump had in fact spent much of that weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, the 13th such trip in his nine-week presidency.

He was at his golf course earlier today. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2KSGl8qddr — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 26, 2017

Busted. Again. 20) That oral hygiene is important

Friends don't let friends talk with food in their teeth. Apparently @seanspicer @PressSec has no friends. pic.twitter.com/uDLl5zvV8B — ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) March 27, 2017

19) That if all else fails he can just throw a strop On 1 April Trump abruptly walked out of an executive order signing ceremony without signing any orders after being faced with some tricky questions. The US president was speaking in the Oval Office ahead of the signing of the orders. He was asked about sacked aide Michael Flynn, who has said he will testify about Russian involvement in the US presidential election campaign in return for immunity from prosecution. Cue strop.

AP/PA IMAGES Trump apparently signed the orders later on.

18) That if a strop doesn’t work you can just blame Obama This has happened numerous times but perhaps the most striking occasion was after the gas attack on Syrian civilians earlier this month. The President said the “heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime” were “a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution”, whilst sidestepping questions on what he might do in response. It was a clear reference to four years ago, when Obama failed to deliver on his “red line” when he didn’t authorise military action against Assad in response to a sarin gas attack that killed hundreds outside Damascus. Only...

Trump is blaming Obama for not going into Syria—but he sent roughly 1000 tweets urging Obama not to go into Syria https://t.co/nFTsucgcRt pic.twitter.com/s26xq3n8gV — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) April 4, 2017

17) That Steve Bannon might not be the best person in charge of policy A few weeks ago Trump finally removed chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council. The presence of Bannon, the ex-Breitbart News boss, on the influential advisory body has been controversial given the website’s ultra-nationalist views and his lack of experience. According to The New York Times, General McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser, pushed for the change. McMaster holds a more traditional view of the US’s place in the world than hyper-nationalist Bannon and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign after misrepresenting contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the US. 16) That those pesky illiteracy rumours aren’t going away Of all the rumours circulating around Donald Trump, one of the more worrying is that he can’t read very well - a crucial skill when you’re the President of the United States. Comedian Samantha Bee created a great round-up of the evidence back in October citing his dislike of teleprompters, a clumsy deposition hearing and numerous telling quotes from his past.

And there’s more. Recently, former “SNL” star and Donald Trump impersonator Taran Killam has confirmed everyone’s worst suspicions about the commander-in-chief’s time on “Saturday Night Live”: Trump “struggled to read.” Recalling the experience to Brooklyn Magazine, the actor said, “He was … everything you see. What you see is what you get with him, really. I mean, there was no big reveal. “He struggled to read at the table read, which did not give many of us great confidence. Didn’t get the jokes, really. He’s just a man who seems to be powered by bluster.” Great. Good job he doesn’t have many important intelligence decisions to make. Oh, wait... 15) That Sean Spicer shouldn’t be allowed out on his own Earlier this month, Sean Spicer said Hitler “didn’t sink to using chemical weapons” leading to the bizarre situation where everyone explained to him what the Holocaust was. The White House press secretary was discussing how Syrian dictator Bashar Assad had gassed his people, prompting an American missile strike against the regime. “We didn’t use chemical weapons in World War II. You know, you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” he told reporters. The Nazis gassed millions of people during the Holocaust.

MSNBC with the winning chyron. pic.twitter.com/BxVFpBooVF — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 11, 2017

14) That Iraq and Syria are not the same country When describing how he had informed Chinese President Xi Jinping about the US missile strike on Syria, Trump not only thought it appropriate to describe a chocolate cake in detail but he also did this...

13) That the North Korea situation is complicated Trump has distilled the problem of Kim Jong-un’s rogue nuclear-armed state into a situation whereby China is willingly slacking and forcing America to take action alone.

North Korea is behaving very badly. They have been "playing" the United States for years. China has done little to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2017

Then Trump had a call with Chinese President Xi during which he had a sudden revelation. “After listening for 10 minutes, I realised it’s not so easy. Felt pretty strongly that [China] had a tremendous power over North Korea. But it’s not what you would think.” In summary, despite having access to the State Department, the most powerful intelligence agencies in the world and Google, Trump had to be told that one of the most dangerous geopolitical situations in the world is in fact a bit complicated. 12) That you have to acknowledge the national anthem

11) That Alex Jones isn’t what he seems (at least we hope he has) According to The New York Times, one of the first people Trump called after his election win was none other than Alex Jones.

Here's Roger Stone saying that Alex Jones/InfoWars was the "major source of everything" during the campaign. https://t.co/0E6fWiYdsy pic.twitter.com/r0J1WALd6O — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) April 17, 2017

Then, in a shock revelation to tinfoil hat wearers everywhere, the lawyer of the controversial US radio host, said his on-air persona is an act and shouldn’t be used as the basis of judging his real character in an upcoming legal battle. 10) That Bear Grylls doesn’t rate him The TV adventurer, who previously accompanied President Barack Obama on a trip in to the Alaskan wilderness in 2015, told Radio Times that Trump has one quality that might help him in the elements – “There’s no doubting he’s tenacious.” However, Bear has this word of caution: “Donald Trump is a person who likes to be king and the one thing I’ve learnt in the wild is you’re never the king. You’ve got to learn to put the crown down. I’m actually on the same network, NBC, as The Apprentice. But I kind of hope he’s got more important things to do than to go on an adventure with me.”

Crazy idea, but what if Donald, Vlad, Kim Jong and Xi just like, I don’t know, got a weekend beach house & talked it out. Dennis Rodman too. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 27, 2017

9) That boats can travel in multiple directions Trump boasted earlier this month that he had sent an “armada” as a warning to North Korea but it turns out it was actually going in the opposite direction. North Korea expert Joel Wit at the 38 North monitoring group, run by Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, told Reuters: “If you threaten them and your threat is not credible, it’s only going to undermine whatever your policy toward them is.

Still chuckling over Trump’s naval “armada” traveling in the wrong direction. Ladies and gentlemen: the Trump Administration. — Bill Bekkala (@BillBekkala) April 24, 2017

8) That Brexit is a touchy subject Last week it was announced Post-Brexit Britain could be pushed behind the European Union in the queue for a US trade deal, prompting some glorious sarcasm from Remain voters.

What's that Times front page I see? Trump putting EU deal ahead of UK? But they held hands ... surely not? #BrexitisBatshit — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) April 22, 2017

@SkyNews Who'd have thought a market of 450 million would have more clout than one of 65 million? 😱 Well done Quitlings, no whining, you wanted this. — Fred McElwaine (@gingermarauder) April 21, 2017

7) That size does indeed matter - and so does the truth Remember when Sean Spicer said this? Some members of the media were engaged in deliberately false reporting ... This was the largest audience to ever witness the inauguration period both in person and around the globe.

President Trump has captured and killed Bin Laden with his own two massive hands. #SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/pNXw9knEMv — Veronica (@_veronicapz) January 22, 2017

6) That it’s important to speak clearly

I've never seen this: the AP has to deem some of Trump's comments "unintelligible" even though it was a one-on-one Oval Office interview. pic.twitter.com/reOAT1tFgD — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 23, 2017

5) That promoting your own businesses is not OK.

Yes, I am curious @StateDept. Why are taxpayer $$ promoting the President's private country club? pic.twitter.com/IlPhUlvMwa — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) April 24, 2017

4) That family members will draw heat for your own actions

Watch: @IvankaTrump answer a question if people are right to wonder whether her father is an empowerer of women. pic.twitter.com/D1xr42SHBp — Cormac Walsh (@CormacWalsh) April 25, 2017

3) That Obama’s photographer is brilliant As Chief Official White House Photographer during the Obama administration, Pete Souza took up to 20,000 photos a week, a vast trove of material which he is now using to subtly troll Donald Trump. The 62-year-old has spent the last couple of months posting thoughtfully chosen pictures on his Instagram account that juxtapose the previous incumbent’s style with the current President. The result is some of the most authoritative and professional shade ever directed at anyone.

Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you'd say I was trying to make a point. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:29am PST

2) How to spell “tap”

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017