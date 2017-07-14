All eyes were on Donald Trump’s signature hairdo on Friday as the US President observed Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France.

A marching military band performed classical pieces including a tribute to the city of Nice, struck last year by a terror attack, and ‘Nissa La Bella’, according to The Local, before bursting into a melody of hits by native electronic duo Daft Punk.

And it was a flurry of the pair’s mega-hit ‘Get Lucky’ that sent observers into frenzied delight - as it appeared Trump’s whispery golden locks bobbed perfectly in time.