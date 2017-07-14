All Sections
    14/07/2017 13:49 BST | Updated 14/07/2017 16:11 BST

    Donald Trump's Hair Performs A Jig Of Its Own To Daft Punk's Get Lucky On Bastille Day

    Though he didn't exactly look amused.

    All eyes were on Donald Trump’s signature hairdo on Friday as the US President observed Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France.

    A marching military band performed classical pieces including a tribute to the city of Nice, struck last year by a terror attack, and ‘Nissa La Bella’, according to The Local, before bursting into a melody of hits by native electronic duo Daft Punk.

    And it was a flurry of the pair’s mega-hit ‘Get Lucky’ that sent observers into frenzied delight - as it appeared Trump’s whispery golden locks bobbed perfectly in time.

    Wires
    Trump's whispery golden locks appeared to bob in time to 'Get Lucky'

    But despite the apparent follicle enjoyment - and others breaking into joyful applause at the performance - Trump remained stoic.

    Watch the full clip, below.

    People were quick to react on Twitter.

    But one thing stood out.

    [NOW READ: Donald Trump Breaks Own Record With Most Bizarre Handshake Yet At Bastille Day Parade - No, Really]

    Conversations