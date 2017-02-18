8) IVANKA TRUMP

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

WHO? The President’s daughter BOGEYMAN RATING: 0.5/10 WHY? Although Ivanka, 35, has no official role in the administration she has made it very clear she wants to use her position to further women’s issues such as paid maternity leave and she’s wasted no time in setting about doing so. Not only does she carry herself with a calm grace, there’s also plenty to suggest she is a much-needed restraining influence on her father who actually listens to her.

"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!" — Real DJ Trump Team* (@RealDJTrumpTeam) February 8, 2017

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:04pm PST

7) SEAN SPICER

New @PressSec checks out the new digs pic.twitter.com/As3raBK1LX — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 20, 2017

WHO? Press Secretary BOGEYMAN RATING: 1/10 WHY? Now you may think Spicer, 45, deserves to rank higher on this list but the fact is he’s doing a near-impossible job so badly that he’s more likely to illicit sympathy than fear. Or, genius comedy sketches.

Watching Sean Spicer publicly defend Trump with outright lies is like forcing a chubby dyslexic toddler to compete in a spelling-bee on pain of death. The man can barely speak English.

Presenting: Sean Spicer's Alternative ABCs pic.twitter.com/A74yFJv8cW — Mдтт Иegяiи (@MattNegrin) February 8, 2017

BIGGEST FAIL: Take your pick out of any of his public appearances so far but if we had to choose...

6) Reince Priebus WHO? White House Chief of Staff BOGEYMAN RATING: 2/10 WHY? Priebus, 45, has that rarest of rare things in Trump’s inner circle - experience. In fact the Republican stalwart could be so competent that right-wing Trump loyalists are seeking to oust him. Priebus was widely seen as being a bridge between Trump and traditional Republicans and just how much he really agrees with what the President is doing is unknown. Listen carefully to this clip of him talking about that utter shambles of a press conference earlier this week.

.@Reince45 on yesterday's press conference: There's no person better to speak for President Trump than himself. He did a fantastic job. pic.twitter.com/N6o9P9ksMe — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 17, 2017

“I can’t do anywhere near what President Trump can do. There’s no person better to speak for President Trump than President Trump. He’s extraordinarily talented and a great salesman. It was an effective way to sum up what his message was and he did a fantastic job.” Maybe we’re reading to much into it but that can be read two ways... BIGGEST FAIL: Probably taking the job in the first place. 5) JARED KUSHNER

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Kushner listens as Trump speaks during a breakfast with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

WHO? The son-in-law BOGEYMAN RATING: 4/10 WHY? The scariest thing about Kushner, 36, may simply be his complete lack of diplomatic experience despite being tasked with essentially bringing peace to the Middle East. The Orthodox Jew and husband of Ivanka has a fascinating family history (his grandparent’s escaped from the Nazis as part of the same group depicted in the film Defiance) that puts him in good stead with one of the aggrieved sides in the Arab-Israeli conflict but probably not the other. On the plus side, he has reportedly hit it off well with Arab diplomats and, unlike Trump, appears to be able to listen to others before making big decisions. BIGGEST FAIL: Just this week he got a trouncing for complaining about negative media coverage.

Little boy Kushner, tough guy who's supposed to achieve Middle East peace, is complaining about me to CNN. Boo-hoo! https://t.co/4W8Sh9sHxy — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 17, 2017

4) Kellyanne Conway

This Morning Joe segment ripping into Kellyanne Conway is absolutely brutal. pic.twitter.com/bCGtdN2LRU — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) February 14, 2017

WHO? Counsellor to the President BOGEYMAN RATING: 5/10 WHY? Whenever a political fire needs dousing the White House inexplicably rolls out human kerosene receptacle, Kellyanne Conway. Conway, 50, shouldn’t be feared for what she can achieve as part of Trump’s administration but for demonstrating just how far a human-being can willingly go in the pursuit of deception, not only of others but presumably, of themselves as well.

Erin Gloria Ryan: The Downfall of Kellyanne Conway https://t.co/ST1RhAP6ry pic.twitter.com/lMgPopCFLN — John Adams (@DailyAdams) February 18, 2017

BIGGEST FAIL: Inventing a massacre, without a doubt.

3) MIKE PENCE

Carlos Barria / Reuters Pence at the swearing-in ceremony of Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

WHO? Vice President BOGEYMAN RATING: 7/10 WHY? Donald Trump is not only the oldest President in over 100 years, he is also the fattest. With this in mind, should anything happen to him, Pence, 57, will become leader of the free world and that’s a bad thing because he doesn’t appear to like gay people very much. As Time notes, he has: Said gay couples signaled ‘societal collapse’

Opposed a law that would prohibit discrimination against LGBT people in the workplace

Opposed the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell

Rejected the Obama administration directive on transgender bathrooms BIGGEST FAIL: None of any note as VP yet. 2) STEPHEN MILLER

Santa Monica High School Yearbook Stephen Miller's entry in the Santa Monica High School Yearbook.

WHO? Senior Advisor BOGEYMAN RATING: 9/10 WHY? Miller, 31, has been instrumental in formulating immigration policy for the Trump administration which is fine until you look at some of the things he’s done in the past. He has... told a high school friend they couldn’t hang out anymore “because you are Latino”

been described by a former classmate of having “an intense hatred toward people of colour, especially toward Latinos.” She added: “I think his big problem was the Latinos. He thought they lived off welfare.”

been booed off-stage for making a racist joke.

The list goes on... Oh, and he follows this guy on Twitter.

Ummm.... why does Trump's top aide Stephen Miller follow KKK-supporting racist David Duke on Twitter?!



He's a WHITE HOUSE STAFFER. pic.twitter.com/XRYtXSBycs — PARKER 🗽🏳️‍🌈 (@Parker9_) February 15, 2017

BIGGEST FAIL: Looking and sounding a little bit like a well-known German.

1) STEVE BANNON

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Steve Bannon

WHO? Chief Strategist BOGEYMAN RATING: 10/10 WHY? You haven’t heard much from Steve Bannon, have you? And that is why he’s so terrifying. The 63-year-old has the ear of the President, a seat on the National Security Council and isn’t worried about being seen in front of the cameras or speaking at press conferences, only implementing policy.

Selection of Steve Bannon for senior WH role unsurprising but alarming. His alt-right, anti-Semitic & misogynistic views don't belong in WH — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 13, 2016

And just like Miller, when you dig into his views this becomes more than just a bit worrying. He has... an interest in attacking LGBT-rights advocates as a way of attacking the left

turned Breitbart into an anti-immigrant, ‘alt-right’ platform

been celebrated as “taking over the White House” by a former Grand Wizard of the KKK

cited secularism and Islam as threats to the Judeo-Christian world

These are actual headlines Bannon published on his "news" site, this is Trump's chief strategist & sr. counselor: pic.twitter.com/4xRyWabKDS — Peter Bondi (@pbondi) November 13, 2016

Or as this guy puts it...